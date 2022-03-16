Loading...

Banbridge Ladies 5s win Junior Cup semi-final

Banbridge Ladies 5s played hosted to Bangor Ladies last Saturday at Havelock Park for the semi-final of the Junior Cup.

By Leader reporter
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:08 am

Both teams started with determination and grit hoping to secure that place in the final. Bann opened the score line in the second quarter from a penalty corner with Sarah Gamble scoring from a narrow angle to put the ball past the keeper at the left post. Both teams continued to fight for supremacy but it was Bann that added to their tally in the third quarter with a well executed goal from Jayne Walker. A penalty corner shot from Julie Pollock was disallowed because it went high an didn’t hit the back board. Banns keeper Danielle Black had a clear score sheet with only 1 kick of the ball, evidence of the excellent play by the Bann defence. Final score: Bann 2 Bangor 0. Bann Ladies 5s now look forward to the Junior Cup final at the end of April.

