Banbridge Ladies Firsts cheer 3-2 win against Lisnagarvey

Another swift goal from Rachel Kerr allowed the scoreboard to become 2-0. During the second quarter, Lisnagarvey were able to skilfully make their way down the pitch and find the goal, building the tension of the game by changing the score to 2-1. Banbridge Ladies threatened the Lisnagarvey defence with a great hit into the D from Katie McDonald which was picked up by Rachel Kerr’s stick and into the goals. It was now 3-1 to Banbridge. The third and fourth quarter showed both teams eager to score with Lisnagarvey having 4 short corners in a row but unable to succeed in them. However the tensions arose when the girls in blue slapped it into the corner of the goal in the final quarter. The final whistle blew and the Banbridge Ladies cheered as they had won the game 3-2. Thanks to sponsor McCormick Fleet Solution.