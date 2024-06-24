Banbridge wrap up first half of season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week Banbridge senior team had two matches once again, both in the league.

The first was on Tuesday at home to Whitehead in what was a top of the table clash which Banbridge came out on top in winning 78-62, claiming 5.5 points to extend their lead at the top again. The second game was away to Dundonald on Saturday where they again come out on top winning 85-58 and taking 6 points home to Banbridge.

Rink 1: First up for Banbridge we had Alex Cromie, Adam Cromie, Brendan Davis and Philip Cromie up against James Burns Snr and his rink from Whitehead. The home side raced into a 9-1 lead after five ends and further cemented their lead by winning the next five ends to hold a commanding 16-1 lead at the half way mark.

The second half of the game was a more even contest with the visitors cutting the deficit to nine shots after 15 ends, with the score at 19-10. The last six ends were back and forth with the Bann rink ending up winning by that 9 shot lead, running out 25-16 winners at the end of this opening bout.

Banbridge face Donaghadee in the NIBA senior cup final

Rink 2: Next up for the Bann contingent we had Ross Crawford, Peter Haughey, John McCloughlin and Kyle Blakely facing the Whitehead four skipped by Colin Todd.

After seven ends played here there was nothing in this game with both sides deadlocked at 5-5. The next end though the visitors claimed a count of five shots and would hold onto this lead for the next 8 ends, holding the lead by the minimum margin, 15-14 up after 16 ends.

The Bann boys rallied though and won the next end with a count of three shots to get their noses in front and lay some good heads down the run in with Whitehead skip Todd pulling out all the stops to keep his side in it, eventually earning them a draw at 18-18 after the 21 ends.

Rink 3: On the penultimate rink for the home side we had Seamus Skelton, Tony Bell, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly lining up against Steven Moran’s Whitehead rink. Once again the Bann four raced into an 8-2 lead after seven ends but the visitors dug in and cut their arrears to just two shots at 8-6 down after 10 ends of play.

After the 16th end the Banbridge four were still 2 up, leading 13-11, this though would be as close as the visitors would get as Kelly’s rink finished strong, winning four of the last five ends and easing to a 20-12 victory.

Rink 4: On the final rink for Banbridge we had Mervyn Jess, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely up against Ryan McKeown and his Whitehead rink.

The home side took the initiative leading 4-1 after 5 ends and further adding to that at the halfway way mark, 9-4 up after 10 ends. After 16 ends the lead was still 5 shots in favour of the home side, leading 13-8, but would only add two more shots to that down the run in with the Whitehead rink staging a comeback to win the game with the last bowl and claim the rink victory, beating Blakely’s rink by a slender 16-15 margin.

In the match against Dundonald away, on the first rink for the visitors we had Paul O’Keefe, Peter Haughey, John McCloughlin and Kyle Blakely up against Jonny McCabe’s Dundonald rink.

The visitors started well here, gaining the upper hand to lead 8-3 after seven ends but to the home side soon found their stride winning the next 6 ends to lead 11-8 at the 13 end stage. From this point on though the Bann rink went through the gears and won six of the remaining 8 ends and running out 22-16 winners, gaining the first rink win of the day for Banbridge.

Rink 2: Next up for the Bann we had Ken Stevenson, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely facing the Dundonald rink skipped by Davy Larmour.

The Banbridge four fell behind early on here, trailing 4-2 after five ends but the Bann rink then went on a hot streak, winning the next eight ends to lead 14-4 after 13 ends. The Dundonald four won the next end by virtue of picking up one shot but were out pointed over the final third of the game with Blakely’s four running out 21-9 winners and adding another rink win to the Bann total.

Rink 3: On the third rink for Banbridge we had Seamus Skelton, Tony Bell, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly up against Adam Wright’s Dundonald rink.

The visitors run into a 13-0 lead here after seven ends and further stretching their lead to 21-6 after 14 ends. The Dundonald four try as they may couldn’t make in roads into the lead Kelly’s rink had built and eventually succumbed to defeat by a 15-shot margin with the Bann four running out 25-10 winners, scoring the biggest win of the day for the visitors.

Rink 4: On the final rink of the day for the Bann we had Mervyn Jess, Matty Cromie, Adam Cromie and Philip Cromie up against Noel Large and his Dundonald rink.

This game was nip and tuck over the first five ends with the home rink leading 5-4 but the Bann rink dug in and led 11-8 at the 10 end mark.

This would prove to be the last time the visitors were in front as the home side got a count of three shots the next end to tie things up and led 17-14 after 15 ends.

Even though both sides won three of the last six ends the home side outpointed the Bann rink six shots to 3 to confirm a 23-17 victory and the only rink defeat for Banbridge on the day in a hard fought match.

The Whitehead game was another big game in the context of the season and one that the senior team came out on top in to once again extend their lead at the top of the table to a healthy 16 points currently.

The game against Dundonald was as big of a result as there were no less than three players missing from the team that played Whitehead earlier in the week, with the players coming in playing their part in a good away win.

With 10 games played in an 18 fixture league schedule things are looking promising for the senior team who will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games when they host Carrickfergus this Saturday, who currently sit bottom of the league.

Following that they will have a NIBA Senior cup final to look forward to on Wednesday 3rd July against Donaghadee in Ward Park, Bangor, in which the Bann men will look to end a 26-year wait to get their hands on the WF Neill Cup.

This week the junior team played BETS of Bangor at home in Banbridge looking to continue their recent good form but unfortunately fell to a 92-62 defeat with Jim Major’s rink the only Bann rink up on the day, gaining their only point to keep them half a point above the relegation zone, rink scores below:-

Banbridge 62 v 92 BETS

W Steenson 11 v R Beattie 31

J Major 22 v J Hagans 20

B McArdle 12 v G Kearney 20