Bangor players look the part thanks to Power NI donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The extra funds have allowed for eye-catching, club-branded water bottles and training headwear to be purchased for players who are part of the 2010 junior set-up. The underage section was put forward by Nikki Rollins – a Power NI employee who has personal ties to Bangor Football Club.
Nikki said: “Thank you to Power NI for supporting my son’s football team – the boys were delighted with the branded hats and bottles that were bought with the funds.
“Throughout the cold winter months, they have been using the hats weekly to stay warm during training, whilst the bottles are a big hit as they were all designed with their personal squad number so they can’t lose them now!”
Founded more than a century ago in 1918, the Clandeboye Park-based club has continued to go from strength to strength in recent seasons and currently fields a successful senior women’s team, and also a men’s squad that plays in the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL).
Peter Cooling – the 2010 team head coach – added: “Thank you to Nikki for nominating the club for Helping Hands support – we are all incredibly grateful for the donation.
“The club and I would like to thank Power NI also, as we would not have been able to provide these much-needed items for the boys without its help.”