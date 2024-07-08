Bann bring back six points from Bessbrook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday past Banbridge travelled to Bessbrook for their last league game before the holiday break on what was trip into the unknown as they played on an artificial surface for the first time in quite a few years. The visitors put their best foot forward winning the game 100-69, picking up six points to maintain their 19 point lead over current champions Bangor.

On rink 1 for Banbridge had Mervyn Jess, Pete Haughey, John McCloughlin and Kyle Blakely up against Davy Paul’s Bessbrook rink. The visitors struggled to adapt to conditions slumping to a 12-0 deficit after the first five ends.

Although the Bann rink would dig it to get back to 13-9 after 11 ends, the Brook four extended their lead to 21-11 after 17 ends and would maintain their 10-shot lead down the run in to complete a 24-14 victory over table toppers Banbridge here, with the 12-shot lead at the start proving their undoing here ultimately.

On the next rink Bann had Ken Stevenson, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely up against the rink skipped by Jim Harmon. The visitors started brightly racing into an 8-0 lead only to lose the next three ends to be pegged back to 8-5 after seven ends of play.

Bessbrook captain Davy Irwin welcomes Banbridge captain Clifford Dennison to Bessbrook on Saturday

Over the next seven ends Blakely’s rink really turned the screw on the Brook rink to lead 31-7 after 14 ends, helped by picking up a count of seven shots on end eight. Things got no better for Bessbrook as the Banbridge lads kept up their momentum to the end to record a convincing 42-14 victory to all but guarantee the overall victory for the visitors.

On rink 3 Seamus Skelton, Ross Crawford, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly lined up against Daniel Carroll and his Bessbrook rink. Once again the Bann four took time to adjust to the artificial surface falling behind 8-0 after the first four ends.

The Bann rink started to bridge the gap by the halfway stage to trail 11-7 and eventually draw level at 12-12 after 15 ends. Banbridge got the better of it down the run in and edged their opponents out, winning 20-19 at the end of the match.

On the final rink Banbridge had Alex Cromie, Adam Cromie, Brendan Davis and Philip Cromie up against the Bessbrook rink skipped by Mick Tyrell. The Bann rink started well gaining the upper hand leading 10-4 after six ends but the Brook four closed the gap to just trail 11-8 after 11 ends. Cromies charges pushed on to win the next 4 ends to lead 19-8 with six ends to play.

This would prove to be too big of gap for the home team to close and the Banbridge lads would finish this one with a commanding 24-12 victory and a comprehensive overall win.

This was another tricky away assignment for the senior team as it was the first time in quite a few years they played on an artificial surface but one that they coped with well and will be more than happy with the outcome. With the first piece of silverware won for the season the senior team will be looking to add the league title to it and have certainly positioned themselves in a strong position to do so with six games left.

Saturday saw the junior team face off at home against Markethill who sat just above them in the table. Banbridge put their best foot forward here claiming a 74-71 victory and lifting a valuable five points in doing and leapfrogging their opponents in the league.

Rink scores: Banbridge 74 v Markethill 71

A Mark 18 v S McCall 19F Larkin 24 v A Cassells 17