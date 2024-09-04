Bann players lose out in Irish finals

Last weekend six Bann players were in action at Irish Bowling Association championships hosted at Ward Park, Bangor with Kyle Blakely in the open singles, Brendan Davis and James Kelly in the open pairs and Seamus Skelton, Tony Bell, Martin Nelson and Brendan Davis in the senior rinks.

In the open pairs semi-final on Friday the Bann pair faced off against former champions Colin Hogg and Mark Wilson from Cookstown. The Banbridge pair fell behind early on but made comeback only to lose out 24-12 once they started to chase the game with the ends running down. A valiant effort and to no shame in losing out to the eventual champions.

The senior rink lined out against the CYM rink from Dublin skipped by F McCarthy. The lead in this game went back and forth in the early exchanges but Davis’s four rallied down the run in to finish strong and close out the game 17-10. They then faced the Balmoral rink skipped by Clifford Craig who overcame a good Ballymoney rink skipped by Willie McCaw. The Bann rink fell behind 6-0 early on and never really recovered because try as they might they could never really get a foothold in the game and eventually lost out 21-11. All in all it finished off a great season in the veterans ranks for the Banbridge four and they can look forward to challenging again next season for honours.

In the blue riband open singles event of the weekend Kyle Blakely faced Eamon Carruth of Crumlin, Dublin in the semi final on Friday. This was Carruth’s third semi final in 24 hours as he played in the open rinks and pairs earlier, he started the brighter of the two gaining the upper hand on Blakely early on but once he found his way into the game the Bann man ran out the 21-16 winner to set up a local final against Davy Copeland of Dunbarton. It was nip and tuck the whole way through with the rink a challenge for both players and although Blakely was 13-10 up and within touching distance of lifting the Irish crown he ultimately fell to a 21-15 defeat. This capped of a great season for Blakely, even in defeat, playing his part in the senior team that won the NIBA league and cup double as well as being only the third Banbridge player in history to lift the NIBA singles title.

Kyle Blakely picking up the IBA Championship Open Singles runners up trophy from Henry McFarlane

On Sunday our junior team hosted Whitehead in division two with the Bann outfit knowing they were assured their Division 2 status for next season before the game. Banbridge ran out easy winners here by a score line of 72-51, picking up 6 points to leapfrog Lisnagarvey in the process to in seventh place and 8 points clear of the drop zone. Well done to all involved in a difficult season they can look forward to a fresh start in Division 2 next season. Rink scores from Sunday as below:-

Banbridge 72 v 51 Whitehead; A Mark 8 v 15 A Rankin; B Davis 19 v 15 R Young; M Nelson 14 v 12 M Crooks; F Larkin 31 v 9 J Burns Snr.

This weekend the club host Canmore Bowling Club, Forfar in a game as part of their end of season tour of Northern Ireland. In what should prove to be a good days craic we invite all members, new and old in hosting our Scottish friends for an end of season get together.