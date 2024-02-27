Bann Rowing Club Lagan success
Bann Rowing Club has competed in two head of the river races in Belfast recently. Lagan Scullers and Belfast Boat Club hosted with clubs from across Ireland competing for the titles.
Bann showed its class across the competitions with wins for the women's Junior 15 quad and single scull, the men's Junior 16 quad put in a strong performance and exceptional performances from Zach Shaw and the superstar that is Katie Shirlow in single sculls.
A special mention must be given to the new Junior 14 girls who won at both events, they showed exceptional determination to overcome older and more experienced competitors from Enniskillen, Methodist College and Coleraine Grammar School.