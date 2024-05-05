Best At The Double At Tullyroan Oval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

2.0 Hot Rods

There were over 20 cars on the grid for the opening 2.0 Hot Rods heat, with Andy Best powering through the busy field to take the win after both Chris McCloy and Robbie Barnett had enjoyed spells out front. Heat two saw McCloy again the early pacesetter before Allen Cherry swooped around the outside to win in style from Ryan McCrory and Wayne Woolsey.

The final again saw McCloy out front early on once again, before he was caught by a whole bunch of challengers. With the track damp offline it made things very tricky, but Best managed to get underneath McCloy to hit the front. Despite late pressure from Woolsey and Adam Heatrick, Best held on to complete his brace of wins for the evening and claim an upgrade for the next meeting.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilford's Andy Best took a heat and final double in the 2.0 Hot Rods.

Unlimited National Bangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pleasing entry produced one of the better Unlimited National Banger meetings for some time, entertaining the fans all evening with some great racing and some big hits! The main event was the King of Krash, which fell to Leonard Dunn after a fine drive ahead of Stevo McGrath and Dave Haugh.

Deano McGrath held the lead in the first Allcomers race before he was spun out of contention, handing Dunn the lead and another win over the recovered Deano McGrath and David Gurney. The second Allcomers event went the way of Matthew Nicholl, who had somehow managed to repair his car after a huge crash earlier in the evening. Deano McGrath and Darryl Gilshennan chased him home before an outstanding Destruction Derby ended in superb fashion as Stevo and Deano McGrath tied for the win after a huge head-on killed both their cars.

Superstox

Leonard Dunn on his way to Unlimited National Bangers victory at Tullyroan Oval.

Brian Lammey led the opening Superstox heat for much of the distance before Jamie MCcann stole through for a late win over World champion Craig McConnell. The second heat saw Dean Catherwood relegate Gerard Hartley to take the victory.

The Tullyroan Challenge Cup final was lined up in points order, with a huge scrap over the opening bends at the head of the field. McConnell made good his escape early on to take the victory in some style, ahead of Steven Haugh and Lee Davison.

1300 Stock Cars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big steel bumpers were put to good use all evening in the all-action 1300 Stock Cars, with Robbie Wright nicking the opening heat win from Ty Richardson after a tremendous finish. Richardson was first over the line in heat two but lost out to a penalty for a jump start, handing the win to Bobbie Johnston ahead of Wright.

Leonard Dunn on his way to Unlimited National Bangers victory at Tullyroan Oval.

Wright had pole for the Tullyroan Challenge Cup final, but he was rattled hard around the wall on the opening lap. Through the carnage and chaos came Gareth Halliday to win from Matthew Milliken and Johnston.

Thunder Rods

Completing the programme were the Thunder Rods, also competing for the Tullyroan Challenge Cup. Andrew McLean took the opening heat ahead of Samuel Murphy and James Goldie, before Daniel Rodgers scooped heat two ahead of Neil Capper and Goldie.

The Challenge Cup final was dominated by Goldie, who stretched clear to take the win ahead of Capper and Joshua McMullan.

Next Meeting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad