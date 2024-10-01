2024 has been a sensational year in sport for young people across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

Individuals, teams, schools and clubs have enjoyed record-breaking runs and amassed an impressive collection of medals and top titles while representing Ulster, Ireland and Great Britain in a plethora of major competitions at European and world level.

Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy congratulated the individual athletes, teams, coaches, schools, clubs, and volunteers who were shortlisted for an award, saying: “Tonight, I feel very privileged to stand here before you all and acknowledge your incredible achievements. Every year we, as a council, continue to be in awe of the sporting excellence achieved by individuals, schools and clubs in this borough. It is our pleasure to recognise your talents through these awards, and in doing so, hopefully encourage you to go on to achieve bigger and better things.

“You are all inspirational role models to us here tonight and to your families and communities. You are all winners tonight whether you take home an award or not.”

During the event, compere U105's Denise Watson invited Paris 2024 Olympic Bronze Medallist Philip Doyle on stage to share his sporting journey.

First up to collect a Young Volunteer Award, sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council were Cameron Shaw (Banbridge Amateur Boxing Club), Naoise Hughes (St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab), Ruadhri Coleman (St Paul’s Gaelic Football Club) and Sarah Black (Portadown Ladies Hockey Club).

Kingston Bryars who won silver with his Northern Ireland teammates at the European Powerchair Football Association Home Nations Cup and James Corrie who won 2 bronze medals at the Special Olympic Ireland Winter Games, picked up Sports Person with a Disability Awards, sponsored by McKeever Sports.

Banbridge Academy U14 Girls Hockey Team clinched the Junior School Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in recognition of their strong performances this season, winning the June Smith All-Ireland Junior Schoolgirls Championship.

The Junior Club Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Donaghy’s Shoefair Sports went to Ulster Rugby’s Provincial Cup winners Banbridge Rugby Football Club’s U14 Boys Team.

Irish National Champion and 8th in the World Championships Adam Green (Lough Erne Yacht Club) was a deserving winner of the Junior Male of the Year Award, sponsored by Armagh Sports and Trophies.

National Cadet Champion and European Gold Medallist Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club) took home the Junior Female of the Year Award, sponsored by Manfreight Limited.

The Youth School Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Total Hockey went to All-Ireland Kate Russell Schoolgirls Champions the Royal School Armagh 1st XI Girls Hockey Team.

Ulster Hockey’s Northern Ireland League and Cup winners Portadown Ladies Hockey Club’s U15 Team won the Youth Club Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Manfreight Limited.

Head Coach to the successful Armagh Royal 1st XI treble winning girls hockey team, Greg Thompson scooped the School Coach of the Year Award, sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland.

The Club Coach of the Year Award, sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland was awarded to successful coach with Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club and the Irish High Performance Team guiding Cassie Henderson to European Gold, Martin Toland.

Irish 100m and 200m Fly Junior and Open Champion and Youth Commonwealth Games Athlete from Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club Alana Burns-Atkin took home the Youth Female of the Year Award, sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Banbridge Academy’s Connor Magee who lined out for Ireland at the U18 Six Nations Tournament was awarded the Youth Male of the Year Award, sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Rising Taekwondo star and double gold medallist at European Ranking events, Monika Ilieva received the Chairman’s Award.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum Chairman, Cathal O’Neill, expressed his gratitude to the Council for organising the event and to all sponsors including headline sponsor, Manfreight Limited, for supporting this event.

1 . UGC-Image-423406 Special guests pictured with the Lord Mayor Cllr Sarah Duffy at the Junior Sports Awards. Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-423414 Young Volunteer Award winners. Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-423421 Sports Person with a Disability Award winners Photo: Submitted