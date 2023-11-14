Register
Cookstown's Charlie Mulligan beats current Welsh and Britsh champion at Pontypool ABC show

Cookstown Boxing Club had two boys in action at the Pontypool ABC show in Wales over the weekend - Charlie Mulligan and Cayden Cummings.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
Charlie Mulligan and Cayden Cummings from Cookstown Boxing Club pictured with their coaches in Wales. Credit: Submitted

First in action was Cummings with local favourite Conor Mayley. Despite taking awhile to get settled in his first international bout, Cummings came on strong as the fight progressed.

Mayley just about picked up the win on the judges scorecards, but Cayden can be very proud of himself.

Pictured ringside at the Pontypool ABC Wales are Charlie Mulligan and Cayden Cummings from Cookstown Boxing Club with their coaches. Credit: Submitted
The big contest featured Charlie Mulligan pitted against what seemed to be a formidable home favourite and the current Welsh and British champion Kai Powell.

Powell, started very aggressively in round one and Mulligan sure enough weathered the storm to find his range and started to pick some eye catching shots to fluster and frustrate Powell.

Mulligan produced a wonderful display in the second and despite a rough and tough third round he had his hand raised the winner to silence the home crowd.

