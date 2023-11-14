Cookstown's Charlie Mulligan beats current Welsh and Britsh champion at Pontypool ABC show
First in action was Cummings with local favourite Conor Mayley. Despite taking awhile to get settled in his first international bout, Cummings came on strong as the fight progressed.
Mayley just about picked up the win on the judges scorecards, but Cayden can be very proud of himself.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The big contest featured Charlie Mulligan pitted against what seemed to be a formidable home favourite and the current Welsh and British champion Kai Powell.
Powell, started very aggressively in round one and Mulligan sure enough weathered the storm to find his range and started to pick some eye catching shots to fluster and frustrate Powell.
Mulligan produced a wonderful display in the second and despite a rough and tough third round he had his hand raised the winner to silence the home crowd.