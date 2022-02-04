Department of Education announces £140k for Monkstown Boxing Club’s programmes

The Department of Education has today (Friday) announced the club is to get £143,000, aimed at further progressing actions within the report ‘A Fair Start’, which is helping to ensure children and young people, regardless of background, are given the best start in life.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “I am pleased to announce £143,000 funding for Monkstown Boxing Club to help support the fantastic work their project manager Paul Johnston (MBE) and his team do for young people and their families in the, Rathcoole and Monkstown area.

“This will enable Monkstown Boxing Club to continue to provide a wide range of education based programmes and services during the year ahead.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen (left) with Paul Johnston (MBE), club project manager, student Jack Mawhinney and Mary Montgomery,Fair Start Panel.

Since 2012, the club has been providing education support programmes that use the power of sport and youth work to help disengaged young people develop academic and emotional skills.

The minister added: “Monkstown Boxing Club’s ‘In Your Corner’ programme is another example of the very positive work on-going within local communities, which was highlighted within the report A Fair Start.

“The club delivers an education scheme to support young people who are facing a range of challenges and at risk of disengaging with education. This investment will enable them to be supported, attend school regularly and achieve the success they are capable of as they progress with their education, training or into employment.”

The funding will also help ensure activities for young people, including a breakfast and after-schools club and youth leadership and employability programmes continue to operate successfully.

Monkstown Boxing Club (pic Google).

Meanwhile, Monkstown Boxing Club is to receive €5,000 through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, which is backing initiatives targeted at 16–25-year-olds.