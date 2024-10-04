Evolution boxers take home five titles in thrilling finals night success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Success really breeds Success as five boxers from the renowned Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus came home with five Antrim 3's championship medals on a night of success in the ring on Thursday night.

The championships where held in Brooke leisure centre in belfast starting on Tuesday night over the course of three eveings concluded on Thursdays finals night. Evolution Boxing Club's Matti Jakobina 15 a belfast high student was first up in Tuesday nights quarter finals. Jakobina making his debut tasted success and went on to grow in confidence in Wednesday nights semi-finals securing himself in Thursdays finals. Facing a tough test in the finals the tough Jakobina rose to the occasion making it 3wins out of three in fight week becoming champion in the 67kg division.

Preston Creighton 12 was next up stamping his authority in Tuesdays quarter finals and Wednesdays Semifinals with two first round stoppages to book his place in the finals. Thursday night the slick Creighton took centre stage once again and showed his class in a dominant 3 rounds becoming champion at 48kg making it three wins out of three in fight week.

Gage Stocker and Cruz blair both where up on Wednesday nights Semi finals and secured the win to book there place in the finals. Gage Stoker who only started boxing a mere three months ago kicked of finals night for the club securing gold in the 63kg division. Cruz Blair faced a test in a tall tricky southpaw but wasnt deterred catch his opponentearly in contest with solid right hands. Blair delivered a knockdown in the second round which secured his positionin the bout granting him a gold medal in the 75kg division.

Trainers Iain Mahood and Matt Neill with the five champions

Drew Hutton triumphed in Thursdays finals making a return to the ring after missing out last season due to injury. Hutton seized his moment with lethal jabs and one two combinations to secure the final gold of the night making it a clean sweep on finals night making it five out of five.

Head coach Iain Mahood said: "Great work all round from all the lads that took part in the competition. They have all worked hard and are reaping the rewards of the hard work put in to prepare. They have done themselves and club proud , onto the next ones."