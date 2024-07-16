Evolution Boxing Club celebrates awards night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven different awards were given to boxers at the Evolution Boxing Club Awards Night.

The ceremony kicked off at 6:30pm, when Evolution Boxing Club boxers, coaches, families, friends, supporters and sponsors arrived at the club in West Street, Carrickfergus.

The ceremony, on July 10, was opened and conducted by sports commentator and club memeber Phil Campbell.

The awards were presented by celebrities from Carrickfergus and beyond ranging from from different sports and backgrounds. These where Motorbike racer and record holder Glen Irwin, double European champion and former pro stable boxer Conrad Cummings and award-winning singer song writer Lee Rogers.

“Although we have had awards nights previously this was the first one since Evolution was given charity status two months ago,” said Iain Mahood.

He added: “Not only was it an opportunity to recognise the achievements of our boxers and coaches but it was also a chance to thank everyone who supports the work we do, from our coaches and all of our sponsors throughout the year and for the event.

“And last but by no means least our mother bear of the club Ingrid Quinn who has been working hard behind the scenes over the past months and also shares the passion and vision for the club, bringing a real knowledge for what we are all about as a club.”

The first big one on the list was for the Most Improved Boxer, was won by Sophie-LeighMcClintock. Jacob Murray won the Best Technical Boxer Award, with Junior Thompson taking the prospect of the year Award and Zoe McCaughran and Chris Taylor winning the Best Male/Female Senior Award.

The Most Exciting and awaited Award of the night was Boxer of the year Award which was won this year by Skye-Leigh Haighton who had a tremendous few months winning two national titles within a month of each other.

A special recognition award went to Karl James who came to the club through a Saturday night programme tackling antisocial behaviour in Carrickfergus and was on to be brought in and helps coach on his now three nights a week. This award was presented by Ingrid who mentored Karl and encouraged him to attend the the weekly sessions.

Three awards where handed to the juniors Carter Crossan, Amber Reynolds and Alex Thomson. Most dedicated went to Benjamin Murray.

The ceremony was closed with a speech from award-winning trainer Iain Mahood where he congratulated the winners and nominee's and finished with a remark that took a round of aplause 'success is never easy, but it's always achievable'.