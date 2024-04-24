Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hannah Rose Grady, Rachel McDonnell, Aoibheann Hardy-Lester and Mary Jane Cahill - who are aged from teens to 27 - will represent Northern Ireland and battle it out against opponents from England, Scotland and Wales.

The event is being staged in Durham.

The award-winning head coach at the club, Kevin Broderick, has high hopes for the young stars.

Mary Jane Cahill.

And why not?

TOP CLUB

Banbridge and Rathfriland has confirmed its place as the top club in the country by heading up the leaderboard at the recent National Championships.

The local competitors ended the day with a glittering haul of medals - gold, silver and bronze.

Hannah Rose Grady.​

The club said: "There were many memorable displays on the mats with some of our members becoming double gold winners. The likes of Mya Rose Keenan and Hannah Rose Grady, both crowned double national title winners and both adding a silver to the golds.

"An outstanding performance by these two young winners who were completely dominant showing brilliant fighting ability in the cadet section.

"In the girls' junior category, Mary Jane Cahill also lifted two golds and a silver, making her a double national champion.

"Victor Fratescu also took two golds, making himself a double national champion. Stefan Fratescu was also crowned national champion and added two bronze medals to his gold, a great day for him.

Local club members have enjoyed amazing success over the past year.

"Rachel McDonnell was again named Northern Ireland champion with a strong display and picking up a bronze in her other section to be a double medal winner.

"The club's last Northern Ireland champion was Emma Boyce who has really come on with her karate this past year and it showed on the mat.

WINNERS

"Other medal winners were David Fratescu, two silvers and bronze, Cheryl Reid-Panasicewicz, two silvers, Arlen Steenson, two silvers, Steven Leggett, silver and bronze, Josh Malone, silver, Aoibheann Hardy-Lester, silver, Natile Small, Lauren Boyce, Caoimhe Hardy-Lester, Morgan Steenson, bronze.

"Congratulations to all our athletes, medal winners or not.

"For the members who missed out this time, the experience gained will see the medals and titles come the next time."Thanks to Trevor Morris for all his coaching, members who acted as officials at the competition, and to all the parents and family members who supported the club throughout the year - it is much appreciated."