Power NI donation packs a punch with Belfast club

City of Belfast Boxing Academy has become the latest sports club to receive financial support from Northern Ireland’s leading provider of electricity as part of its ‘Helping Hands’ initiative.

The £300 donation to the Academy, which is based in the Templemore Avenue area of the city, has covered the cost of equipment to support free classes that caters for local women.

The Academy has enjoyed notable success in various competitions across a variety of age groups and recently started to offer free boxing classes for young people and women.

Welcoming the funding from Power NI, Terry McCorran – City of Belfast Boxing Academy coach – said: “The Helping Hands funding has helped the club to be able to purchase more boxing equipment for our female class.

“We hope that this helps encourage local females to come along to learn boxing techniques and help improve their general fitness whilst taking part in what is a really fantastic sport and pastime.”

Power NI’s ‘Helping Hands’ is designed to support those causes across Northern Ireland that matter the most. It does this by giving staff the opportunity to nominate an individual, group or organisation to receive sponsorship knowing that it can make a positive, lasting difference.

Power NI employee Lauren White attends the ladies’ class at City of Belfast Boxing Academy and was the person who nominated it for Helping Hands support.

“It is amazing to have a club that offers free female class, and I am so pleased that I have been able to help support them with this donation,” said Lauren.