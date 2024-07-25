Power NI donation packs a punch with Belfast club

By Jason CraigContributor
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
City of Belfast Boxing Academy has become the latest sports club to receive financial support from Northern Ireland’s leading provider of electricity as part of its ‘Helping Hands’ initiative.

The £300 donation to the Academy, which is based in the Templemore Avenue area of the city, has covered the cost of equipment to support free classes that caters for local women.

The Academy has enjoyed notable success in various competitions across a variety of age groups and recently started to offer free boxing classes for young people and women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Welcoming the funding from Power NI, Terry McCorran – City of Belfast Boxing Academy coach – said: “The Helping Hands funding has helped the club to be able to purchase more boxing equipment for our female class.

Power NI’s Lauren White, City of Belfast Boxing Academy's Cherie Getty and Power NI’s Myles GrantPower NI’s Lauren White, City of Belfast Boxing Academy's Cherie Getty and Power NI’s Myles Grant
Power NI’s Lauren White, City of Belfast Boxing Academy's Cherie Getty and Power NI’s Myles Grant

“We hope that this helps encourage local females to come along to learn boxing techniques and help improve their general fitness whilst taking part in what is a really fantastic sport and pastime.”

Power NI’s ‘Helping Hands’ is designed to support those causes across Northern Ireland that matter the most. It does this by giving staff the opportunity to nominate an individual, group or organisation to receive sponsorship knowing that it can make a positive, lasting difference.

Power NI employee Lauren White attends the ladies’ class at City of Belfast Boxing Academy and was the person who nominated it for Helping Hands support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is amazing to have a club that offers free female class, and I am so pleased that I have been able to help support them with this donation,” said Lauren.

“The Academy has encouraged me to get involved to improve my fitness and discipline, while also gaining confidence and support from other ladies who attend classes.”

Related topics:BelfastPower NI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.