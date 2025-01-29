Ulster Elite gold for Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy from St Monica’s BC is the new Ulster Elite 80kg Champion after his hand was raised in the final on Saturday in Belfast.

On Thursday night Ryan faced Peter Clarke in the semi-final.

After getting the right decision it was onto the final against a very tough opponent Conor McKeenan from Castleblaney BC.

Again, Ryan dominated his opponent over the three rounds and was awarded the Ulster Elite title.

Coach Owen Murphy said: “Ryan is a pleasure to train. His work rate and attitude are fantastic. He knows what he must do to get the results. He lives for sport and all he wants to do is box.

"He is only 19 and already has 12 Irish titles. His first year in with the big lads and he won the Irish Senior Title. He was narrowly beaten in the Irish Elites but bounced back to win the Ulster Elites.

"This is a great start to 2025 for Ryan and we predict a lot of success for him.”

It’s been a great week for the club after James McCann also won the U18s Irish Title last week.