Young Dungannon boxer Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh wins professional debut in Glasgow
Tyrone boxer Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh is celebrating winning his professional debut against Nicaraguan Nestor Maradiaga at the St Andrews Sporting Club in Glasgow last Thursday.
The Dungannnon man cruised through four rounds using his smart boxing iq to score a points victory to herald a great start to his professional career.
“I’m very happy with my performance against a tough opponent," he said. "It has been great having the support from the local community and all my sponsors.
"I hope to have the continuing support of the community as I look to inspire and bring everyone together.”
In his corner, McDonagh has former Unified World Champion Ryan Burnett coaching him and also a former Commonwealth Champion Craig Docherty.