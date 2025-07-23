Canterbury and IRFU unveil 2025 Ireland Women’s Rugby World Cup kit with ‘Ireland’s Calling’ Campaign

Canterbury of New Zealand, the long-standing partner of the Irish Rugby Football Union, has today unveiled the official 2025 Ireland Women’s Rugby World Cup jersey, ahead of it being available to buy this Friday 25th July.

As the team prepares to return to the global stage, the new jersey will make its debut in their opening game against Japan on Sunday August 24th. Launched under the campaign ‘Ireland’s Calling’, the kit will be revealed at a special event at Lansdowne FC on Wednesday, 23rd July, with Edel McMahon, Fiona Tuite and Enya Breen in attendance. The launch comes at a pivotal time for Irish women’s rugby, following a strong showing at last year’s WXV with a memorable win over reigning world champions, New Zealand, and steady progression across the last two Guinness Six Nations campaigns.

The home jersey, exclusively available from Intersport Elverys and Canterbury.com, features a classic cadmium green colourway with a traditional grandad collar, offering a modern update on an iconic Irish rugby look. The alternate jersey appears in white with subtle rose-toned accents on the collar and sleeves, blending thoughtful design with Canterbury’s high-performance VapoDri technology.

As part of the campaign, Canterbury will unveil a 12-metre-tall jersey at a special event at Lansdowne FC. The jersey will then tour Ireland from July 24th to August 10th, making stops at rugby clubs and Intersport Elverys stores across the country. Fans will have the chance to sign it with messages of support before it’s officially presented to the Ireland Women’s squad before they depart for England. For those unable to see the jersey in person, Intersport Elverys will offer an online portal for fans to send the team messages of support, and win prizes: elverys.ie/pages/irish-rugby-womens-rwc-roadshow

Simon Rowe, SVP of Canterbury of New Zealand, said: “At Canterbury, we are incredibly proud to launch the official kit for the Irish Women’s Team. This summer feels like a very important time for Irish women’s rugby, with the team looking to build upon a set of fantastic results last year. Under the banner of ‘Ireland’s Calling,’ we are inviting fans everywhere to rally behind these exceptional players as they take to the world’s stage.”

Jessica Long, Head of Commercial at the IRFU said: “This Rugby World Cup campaign represents a defining moment for women’s rugby in Ireland, and we’re proud to mark it with the launch of such a meaningful jersey and campaign, ‘Ireland’s Calling’ is more than a campaign line—it’s a rallying cry to fans across the country to get behind this team as they inspire a new generation on and off the pitch."

Both jerseys will go on sale from Friday, July 25th, exclusively at Intersport Elverys and Canterbury.com, with prices starting from £66 / €80