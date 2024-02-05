Carrick & District Pool League: 3 a sides round up
SKC GAMING NI 3 a sides quarter-finals results:
QF1 – Reigning champions, Scorpion Daddies (Paul Kerr, Chris Carson, Darren Whiteside and Lee McIlreevy) v BMT (Andy Arbuthnot, Keith Hunter and Tristan Scott Heyes) was postponed.
QF 2 – Colts A (Andy Galloway, Aaron Watters, Joe Patton and Paul Watters) 5 v 2 Colts B (Harry Warwick, Colin Beckonsale and Gary Brown).
QF3 – Trojans A (Girvan Fleming, Gary Fitzsimmons, Stevie Hamilton) 3 v 5 Trojans C (Stevie Quinn, Aaron Farr, Stuart Kelly).
QF4 – BaggerWixters (Rab Butler, Steven Herron Davy Blair) 5 v 2 Tigers (Steven McWhirter, Tom McGurk, Scott Pettigrew and Jonny Eccles).
Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 3 a sides semi and finals night will take place in Q Club in Larne:
Table 1 – BMT or Daddies (Buff, Machine, Tristan or Chris, Darren, Paul, Lee) V Colts B (Harry, Colin, Gary).
Table 2 – Trojans C (Stevie Q, Aaron F, Stuarty) v BaggerWixters (Rab, Bull, Davy).