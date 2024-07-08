Carrick & District Pool League end of season awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carrick and District Pool League would like to say a big thank you to CDPL Committee Member/Player Sarah - Lou Graham presenting awards,

Committee member/Player/Manager Derek Whiteside for doing what he does best on the mic and last but by no means least Committee Treasurer/Player/Team Captain Harry Warwick for being our Photographer on the evening at Greenisland Working Men's Social Club.

A club spokesperson said: "We would also like to give a shout out and a big thank you too all our sponsors this year it wouldn't have been possible without your help and support, SKC Gaming, BM Kitchen Designs and Amber Castle Entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Next year is our 30th anniversary so let's make next season even better.