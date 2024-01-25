Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whiteabbey Legion Rockets hosted Trojans. The first half was going swimmingly for the Whitehead lads at 5-0 to Trojans. Rab Butler and Big T Scott Heyes stopped the onslaught though, closing the first session at 5-2.

The second session was a similar affair. The Trojans took the first five again, going 10-2 up, and with only Rab and Big T winning one each at the close of the second half, the match result was a convincing 10-4 for the Whitehead Trojans.Most valuable player was Stuart Kelly with a decent hat trick and Andy Quinn scored a good brace for Trojans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cubs welcomed Colts to QE2. The Colts won the first two frames. The Cubs won the next two frames. The Colts took the next two frames and again the Cubs took the next two frames to level at 4-4 and soon it was 7-7.The highlight of the evening was a sublime show reel finish for the little ‘giant slayer’ Jude during his second frame of the evening.

Colts man of the match, captain Harry Warwick. Photo submitted

No individual hero's on this particular evening (perhaps with the exception of Colts captain Harry Warwick winning all three frames) but with each member from both teams digging deep, performing well and doing their bit for their team mates resulting in a fair seven each draw.

The Cubs have been doing rather well recently but it would seem, after a win earlier in the season for the Colts and this a second leg draw, the Colts are somewhat of a bogey team for the young guns. A great friendly but very competitive evening of pool was in the end enjoyed by all.

Frame Difference

Scorpions welcomed Bay City Bowlers to Times Bar, hoping to close the gap between second and first place. Frame difference counts. Lee McIlreevey got the ball rolling for Scorpions as they romped to a 7-0 lead at half time. Some of the frames could have gone either way but the experience of the reigning champions assisted in them getting over the winning line in those tight frames.

The current league table. Image by Darren Whiteside

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darren Whiteside secured the win in the eighth frame and the Scorpions continued winning the tight frames. Michael Wilson won the 14th frame with a whitewash to secure a flattering 14-0 victory.

League leaders, Galacticos travelled to a potentially tricky fixture with Railway Blues. With Scorpions on their tails they could have been feeling the heat but these pool stars calmly secured a massive 12-2 victory to cement their place at the top, two points clear from their rivals.

The Rockets to Be braved adverse weather conditions and travelled to Whitehead Rangers Club to face The Spartans. The reverse of this fixture earlier in the season was a pretty one-sided affair, but the away team have been steadily improving and the Spartans knew not to take their opponents lightly.

The first half scoreline was 5-2 in favour of the Spartans, but the visitors kept playing in a manner with which captain Mark Porter will be very pleased. The visitors battled hard for every frame and narrowly lost the second session 4-3 . The Spartans will be glad to continue their ascent up the league table and get as many points on the board as possible in their debut season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frame winners for The Spartans were: Mark Millar 3/3, Trevor Whiteside 2/2, Aaron Rolston 2/3, Kenny English 1/2 and Billy Pawson 1/2. For the Rockets to Be were: William Craig 2/2, Ricky Hill 2/3 and Mark Porter 1/3.