Carrick & District Pool League: Jean, the winning machine
Carrick & District Pool League's annual ladies competition concluded last night. Jean McILroy won her semi final 4-1 against the ladies captain, Sarah Lou Graham in a tighter match than the score line suggests.
Billie-Jo McClure reached the final with another tight match winning a nail biting decider against Marion King 4 - 3.
In the ladies final Larne's Jean McIiroy romped home by 5 frames to 1 against a highly talented young player in Billie Joe McClure. This is jeans second time winning the prestigious trophy. Her first time was thirteen years ago.
Massive congratulations to Jean Mcilroy our 24/25 SKC Gaming NI Ltd LADIES CHAMPION.
Many thanks to Greenisland Working Men's Social Club for hosting the event.