Carrick & District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming

First competition of the season The Knock-Out Cup, sponsored by Acornblinds NI Ltd

● Scorpions hosted Stadium in the prelims of the Acorn Blinds Knock Out Cup.

Brian Elwood potted a great doubled black to give Stadium the lead.

The Times Bar Scorpions reeled of five frames on the trot before Lewis Neill had a great reverse dish to keep the Stadium in the match. 5-2 at the interval. Scorpions came out with all guns blazing as Stephen Johnston made it 6 and Darren Whiteside had a well taken break and dish to put the Times Bar Scorpions on the hill. Stephen johnston secured safe passage to the next round with his second hat trick in two days. Final score Times Bar Scorpions 8 Stadium 2.

Results from Knock-Out Cup that took place pn Wednesday 1st October

● The Legion welcomed the Railway Blues, and the Blues got off to a good start. Ryan Stewart won the first frame Rab Butler and Darren O'Neil won the next two for the Legion, Robert Craig and Ryan Stewart won the next two for the Blues. 4/3 to the blues, second half was close with the legion winning it 4/3 to the legion to take it to a decider mark Porter won it for the legion. What a great match this was, fair play to both teams for a great night's entertainment.

● Pink Ladies hosted the Carrickfergus Bay City Bowlers. The Bowlers had a great start with Aaron Reid winning first match but Pink Ladies Tracie Cooke pulled it out of the bag and got the ladies off to a good start with a win. Score Bowlers club 8 - 2 Pink Ladies.

Next round of the Knock-Out Cup takes place on