Carrick Pool League change at the top

This week in the Carrick and District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming NI, the league leaders, Q Club Titans had no match. Nearest rivals, Galacticos and Scorpions battled to gain top spot playing their game in hand.

Former Scorpion, Chris Carson put one on the board for Galacticos. Gordon Boomer and Paul Kerr took the next two to put Scorpions 2-1 up. Ali Wilson levelled things up and Aaron Leslie put Scorpions ahead. Aaron Rolston and Paul Harris took the next to give Galacticos a slender lead at the interval 4-3.

Scorpions came out after the interval fired up and rattled off 3 in a row with wins for Paul Kerr, Aaron Leslie and Davy Blair. 4-6 now. Galacticos took the next 2 frames with further wins for Aaron Rolston as he got out of a snooker with a hit an hope and fluked the black with a cocked hat in off the white. Gary Wallace took the next. Paul Kerr put Scorpions on the hill at 6-7 before Gary Wallace held his nerve to secure the draw after staring defeat in the eye.

Final Score: Galacticos 7 Scorpions 7.

League table

This result sees Galacticos leapfrog Q Club Titans and reach the summit of the league, with only a few matches left.

Times Tigers v Greenisland Colt’s

Colts travelled up the Shore Road to take on their close rivals the Times Bar Tigers.

Colts got off to a great start winning the first two frames courtesy of Colin Beckinsale and Joe Patton. Tigers’ Scott Pettigrew won the third frame. Colts Chris McCurry edged the fourth.

Galacticos Pool Team hit top spot

In true form, for these two teams levelled the match at 3-3 with wins for J Eccles & J Fulton.

McCurry took the final frame of the first half 3-4 for the Colts.

Colts took the next three frames with wins for C Beckinsale, A Watters and H Warwick securing at least a draw. The next two frames where shared. J Fulton for the Tigers and J Patton for the Colts. Tigers took the last two frames of the evening with wins for K Robinson and T McGurk with a Break and dish to secure the bonus point.

Final Score Tigers 6-8 Colts

In other matches:

Grange 11-3 Bowlers

Pink Ladies 3 -11 Q Club

Whiteabbey Legion 5 Railway Blues 9.