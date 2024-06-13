Causeway Giants on a roll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Causeway Giants have found a rhythm late in the season as they look to make their playoff hopes a reality.

After a frustrating setback against the West Dublin Rhinos, the Giants’ offence found their motivation and scored a total of seven touchdowns against the Belfast Razorbacks and the Antrim Jets, and the defence achieved shutouts in both games.

On May 19th the Giants travelled to Newforge Lane to face the Belfast Razorbacks, and QB Nate Wilson threw for three touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Tony McCloskey and Kevin Yiminyi showed their experience with receiving scores, and rookie Joel McCalmont made the most of his lone catch by turning it into a 28-yard touchdown.

The Causeway Giants squad

The defence held the Razorbacks to zero points with another strong showing from MLB Gareth Walsh and an interception by Ruan Austin. The game was called at half-time due to a Razorbacks injury, with the Giants being awarded the win.

On June 9 the Antrim Jets travelled to Limepark Playing Fields, with running back Dean Kerry scoring the game’s opener before the Giants’ defence added to the scoreboard with Peter Phillips scoring from an intercepted pass.

Nate Wilson then scored through the air finding his receiver Nathan Chapman wide open in the end zone. The biggest milestones for the day came with both Chrissy McAlonan and Chris Montgomery scoring their first touchdowns of the campaign, as the running back duo proved too much to handle for the defence.

The game was again stopped after half time as the Jets’ player numbers dwindled, but thanks have to be given to a Jets side that will play any team no matter the obstacles in the way.

With the Giants’ defence going four quarters without conceding and the offence heating up nicely, their attentions now turn towards their final two games of the regular season.