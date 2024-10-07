Championship night at Tullyroan Oval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship nights at Tullyroan Oval always produce some sensational racing, and last Saturday (October 5th) was no exception. Nutts Corner driver Mark Crawford claimed the Stock Rods Irish Championship title whilst the Junior Productions Irish title went the way of Antrim’s Leyton Hughes. Cork’s Ian Riordan claimed the spoils in National Hot Rods World Series NI Round 5.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stock Rods Irish Championship was lined up in points scoring order from across the season, and pole sitter Dan Shannon took up the running ahead of Jonny Cardwell and Mark Crawford. Shannon threatened to edge clear but just couldn’t break free from his rivals. The top two then clashed into turn one, a mistake from the leader then seeing him bundled wide and out of contention.

Following a lengthy Stewards Enquiry, on the road winner Cardwell was demoted to third for his part in Shannon’s demise, which elevated a delighted Crawford to become Irish Champion. Stevie McNeice was a gallant runner up ahead of Cardwell in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish Revenge reverse grid race saw a clear win for Siobhan Martin ahead of Mark Foster and Samuel Murphy.

Stock Rods Irish Championship winner Mark Crawford (centre), with Stevie McNiece and Jonny Cardwell

There were National Hot Rods World Series NI debuts for Allen Cherry and James Ginty, as Derek McMillan celebrated his recent return to action with a great win over Ian Riordan in heat one. Riordan then stepped up to the mark, taking heat two ahead of his brother Jeff Riordan for a family one-two. Ian then stamped his authority all over the final too, winning ahead of McMillan and Nigel McCauley.

The night finished with the 2024 Ulster Championship, lined up on lap times from the meeting. Front row starters Jeff Riordan and Shane Murray jousted throughout the event, which included a competition caution and a two-wide restart at five laps to go. Murray got the nod to win ahead of J Riordan and I Riordan.

The Junior Productions contested their biggest event of the domestic calendar, the Irish Championship. Leyton Hughes and Callum Doak shared the front row ahead of defending champion Matthew Weir and Andrew Russell. Hughes made the perfect start and began to edge clear but Doak kept him honest all the way through the race. Callum could never get just close enough to mount a challenge, and after driving the perfect race Leyton raced home to the double chequered flags and the Irish Championship title. Doak, Weir, Ryan Berry and Dylan Fegan completed the top finishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reverse grid Irish Revenge race saw British Champion Casey Cherry first home but he was docked for contact, handing the win to recent form man Alfie Litter ahead of Doak and Cherry.

The opening race for the Ninja Karts was the Hollytree Rare Breeds Farm Individual Achievement Award for those drivers who haven’t won a race in 2024. Tommy Johnston hit the front but was overhauled for the win in the closing stages by a flying Rowdy Grattan. Johnston, Eddie Fowler and Cahan Bradley were next home.

A number of visitors from across the UK then joined in for the 2024 Champion of Champions event, with European Champion Charlie Weston winning the opening qualifier ahead of Mason Carberry and Parker Smith for an all-English top three. Belfast’s Ethan McQuillan restored home honour with a great victory after a fine drive in heat two, ahead of World Champion Lewis Hazlett and Austin Grattan for an all-Ulster top three!

The Hollytree Rare Breeds Farm Champion of Champions final saw Weston quickly hit the front and he drove a commanding race to take a great victory. A storming places battle fell to Austin Grattan ahead of McQuillan and Jack Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening’s contact racing was provided by the Superstox, with Brian Lammey and Ethan Martin contesting the lead of the opening heat before Jamie McCann powered through to win over Lee Davison and Martin. Heat two saw Davison go one better with the win this time, ahead of Jordan Robinson and McCann. The final again saw Martin lead the way until Irish Champion Davison moved ahead to complete his double for the night ahead of Robinson and McCann

The next meeting at Tullyroan Oval is on Saturday October 26th (6pm) with an Irish Championship triple header. The 2.0 Hot Rods, Unlimited National Bangers and Lightning Rods will all contest their Irish title races, alongside racing from the Stock Rods and the Shootout Final of the Spedeworth TV/NIOval TV Series for Superstox.