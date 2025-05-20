Cinto is the seniors champion

By CarrickPool Secretary
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 14:16 BST
Scorpions’ elder statesman Stephen Johnston rolled back the years as he came through a challenging field of very good over forties players.

Stephen Johnston, affectionately known as Cinto, had a first victory was 4-0 walk, over Wayne Lewis.

In the last 16 he beat Colin Rafferty 4-0.

Trevor Whiteside took two frames but Cinto Johnston was just unstoppable on the night and he cruised to the semis 4-2.

Seniors Finalists Aron Leslie (L) and Stephen Johnston (R)placeholder image
Seniors Finalists Aron Leslie (L) and Stephen Johnston (R)

He had another walkover from Roger Smyth in the semis before playing teammate Aaron Leslie in the final.

The final score was Stephen Johnston 6 Aaron Leslie 4. Congratulations to Stephen Johnston and to Aaron for reaching the final. A big thanks to Grange Bar in Ballyclare for hosting the event.

