Cinto is the seniors champion
Scorpions’ elder statesman Stephen Johnston rolled back the years as he came through a challenging field of very good over forties players.
Stephen Johnston, affectionately known as Cinto, had a first victory was 4-0 walk, over Wayne Lewis.
In the last 16 he beat Colin Rafferty 4-0.
Trevor Whiteside took two frames but Cinto Johnston was just unstoppable on the night and he cruised to the semis 4-2.
He had another walkover from Roger Smyth in the semis before playing teammate Aaron Leslie in the final.
The final score was Stephen Johnston 6 Aaron Leslie 4. Congratulations to Stephen Johnston and to Aaron for reaching the final. A big thanks to Grange Bar in Ballyclare for hosting the event.