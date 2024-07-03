Civic reception for the Ports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In recognition of a successful trophy winning season Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council last week hosted a civic reception for Portadown Football Club.

Councillor Peter Haire, Vice-Chair of Council’s Community and Wellbeing Committee, welcomed a delegation from the Club to Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre to congratulate the players and club on their success in winning the Northern Ireland Football League Championship and Mid-Ulster Cup last season. The title win sees them return to the top flight of Irish League Football this incoming season.