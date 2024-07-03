Civic reception for the Ports
Councillor Peter Haire, Vice-Chair of Council’s Community and Wellbeing Committee, welcomed a delegation from the Club to Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre to congratulate the players and club on their success in winning the Northern Ireland Football League Championship and Mid-Ulster Cup last season. The title win sees them return to the top flight of Irish League Football this incoming season.
Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath, Councillor Julie Flaherty, Councillor Alan Mullholland and Alderman Margaret Tinsley also attended. Manager Niall Currie was accompanied by a number of players, backroom staff and directors as they proudly showed off the silverware that now adorns the Shamrock Park trophy cabinet.
