Class home win for Lurgan Juniors

Lurgan B 75 (5) Donaghadee B 64 (2)

Last Saturday afternoon Lurgan’s B Team faced a strong Donaghadee B team at home in their penultimate Division 3 match and confidently took the spoils to win by 11 shots. Winning on two rinks gave them 5 points from the match.

Elsie McKenna, Mel Hamilton, Simon Hunter and Mike Parr got off to a flying start to lead 16-1 after 6 ends facing David Williamson’s rink. With the initial gap being too much of an ask for the visitors to recover, Parr’s rink shared the remaining end wins for his rink to win well by 24-15.

On Rink 2 Thomas Martin, Robert Colhoun, Paul Henderson and Stewart Martin made a cautious start against Craig McKee’s rink to be all square at 5-5 after 6 ends but with 4-shot win on the 10th end they gained control to take a superb 6-shot win on the 14th for them to coast to great 22-11 win.

Liz Patterson, Trevor Gibson, John Murtagh and Simon Maguire on Rink 3 put up a good fight facing Frank Humphreys’ rink but lost in the end by 14-21 but still their contribution was essential to the overall win.

On Rink 4 George Robinson, Jim McKenzie, Eamonn Quinn and Victor Masters were disappointed to drop a 6-shot on the penultimate end having led up to 16th end; eventually losing narrowly by 15-17.

Next Saturday Lurgan B are at home to Belfast team, 1st Ballymacarrett and are hoping to record another victory to complete their Division 3 programme.