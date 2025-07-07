Classic bike races all set for Armoy

WITH just weeks to go until the 2025 Armoy Road Races, fan favourite classes, the Pre ’73 Junior Classic, Pre ’73 Senior Classic and Classic Superbike races, are returning as part of the event with support from a number of local sponsors.

Taking place on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July 2025 in the County Antrim village, the Armoy Road Races has a packed programme of 14 races with a strong lineup of sponsors supporting the event. Title sponsor is the Bayview Hotel which has supported the motorcycle road races for the past sixteen years and sponsors the hugely popular Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

Having supported the highly anticipated event for many years, MJF Builders, returns as a sponsor of the Pre ’73 Junior Classic race, which will give fans a chance to witness these classic bikes in action as the riders expertly handle them around the three-mile circuit.

Sean Crawford, MJF Builders said: “We really enjoy being involved with the Armoy Road Races and the Pre ‘73 Junior Classic race is a must-see event for me. As big motorcycling fans, our sponsorship enables us to help support the races and gives us the opportunity to get up close to all the action. I look forward to the races all year round and I have no doubt that it will once again be a brilliant two days of racing with plenty of craic thrown in.”

Pictured are Ann and Peter Louden from A&P Louden, which is joint sponsoring this year’s Pre ’73 Senior Classic Race. Ann and Peter are pictured alongside road racers, Paul Jordan, Jamie Coward, Neil Kernohan and Dominic Herbertson.

Meanwhile, A&P Louden, a family run rock drilling services company based in County Antrim is joint sponsoring the Pre ’73 Senior Classic Race, alongside Taggarts Barn. Also returning is ABO Energy, which is lending its support to this year’s Classic Superbike race.

“We enjoyed our time at the Armoy Road Races so much last year that we just had to come back onboard again this year,” commented Gary Louden, Managing Director of A&P Louden. “Northern Ireland is famous for its road racing and over the years, the sport and indeed the Armoy Road Races, have gone from strength to strength. As a local company, we’re delighted to support such an iconic event that truly showcases the very best road racing talent, and all that the area has to offer.”

AMRRC Chairman Gareth McAuley commented: “We are very grateful to MJF Builders, A&P Louden, Taggarts Barn and ABO Energy for their continued support of the Armoy Road Races. A number of our sponsors are stalwarts of the event, having given support for many years, and for that, we are incredibly thankful.

“These classic races are very popular and they offer fans the chance to see just what the older bikes can do as the riders tackle the course. And there isn’t a noise quite like it when they are on the course.”

Nigel Taggart, from Taggart’s Barn, and his son are pictured alongside road racers, Dominic Herbertson, Jamie Coward, Neil Kernohan and Paul Jordan, and Chairman of AMRRC, Gareth McAuley. Taggarts Barn is joint sponsoring the Pre ’73 Senior Classic race.

Supported in part by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy Road Races will take place on Friday, July 25th, and Saturday, July 26th, culminating in the prestigious Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

Programme packages are currently on sale via the website, that includes a vehicle parking pass and a limited-edition event lanyard which enables spectators to enter specific and private vantage points around the circuit. Visit: www.armoyroadraces.com for further details.

For more information on Armoy Road Races, visit armoyroadraces.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook.