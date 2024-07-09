Close finish for Lurgan’s Senior team at Ward Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BETS 76 (3) Lurgan A 79 (4). Lurgan A travelled to Ward Park, Bangor last Saturday to face third-placed BETS in a NIBA Division 3 match in what was a close shave for the visitors in the last quarter of the tight match with them holding on grimly to win by 3 shots off the last ends across the green; giving the Lurgan side four needy points – a win that takes them to the joint top of the Division with Newcastle with them losing out on the day.

The Lurgan side went quickly into the driving seat to lead by 19 shots after five ends and to maintain that until the three-quarter stage when they were still 16 shots ahead. From then on it was tough going with Rink 3 beginning to lose heavily. However, the other three rinks battled hard to ensure a slender but well-earned victory.

Alan Roberts and his rink on No.1 made a great start facing M McKimm’s home four to be ahead 5-8 after five ends aided by a five-shot win on the third and then with a series of single shot wins for Lurgan rink’s lead to be stretched to 5-12 at the midpoint with seven-point lead being maintained after 15 ends.

With the home rink going into top gear in pursuit of a win Roberts was only able to take two shots off the remaining ends against the 10 home shots for the visitors to eventually lose narrowly by 19-17.

On Rink 2 Ronan Cregan and his colleagues put in an amazing match-winning performance against R Beattie’s rink. The Lurgan rink was never behind at any stage. Racing into a 12-shot lead after nine ends the home four had no answer to Ronan Cregan’s scintillating attacks. A temporary five-shot plip on tenth end didn’t faze them at all.

Even though the home took single shots off some of the remaining ends, Cregan and his men held fast for a fantastic 13-27 win that in the end secured the four league points.

John Gilliland and his support made a fine start to be 1-6 ahead after six ends but a loss of eight shots over the next three ends narrowed the gap for P Canning’s rink to take them into a 13-12 lead. With more rink wins the home rink led 17-13 after the 18th end but the visitors replied immediately with three-shot win – one that proved to be essential for the overall win; even though John’s rink lost 19-16.

On Rink 4, Sam McCombes and his rink got off to a fine start with a 6-12 lead after nine ends against G Kearney’s but with the home rink piling on the pressure in the last quarter the visitors wilted; dropping 14 shots to be behind by 16-25 after the 19th end. Realising the need for shots, Sam marshalled his troops to win the last two ends by three shots- a major contribution to Lurgan A’s overall win with, as they say, all shots count in the end.

What dramatic finish to end a great encounter. With two rinks finished it was down to Sam McCombes who succeeded in taking two shots off his last end to put the Lurgan side one shot ahead, and then for Ronan Cregan to finish off a great afternoon’s bowling to draw two shots with his last two bowls to secure a fine four-point Lurgan win on the day.

There’s a good Lurgan contingent participating in the traditional Bangor tournament this week. Their Lurgan friends wish them all the best and hope they bring home silverware like last year.