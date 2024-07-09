Close fought match at Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dungannon 41 (1) Lurgan 42 (5). The Lurgan Ladies Team were away to Dungannon for their latest league match, this would prove to be an exciting and close fought match.

Mia Patterson took on the position of skip with Silvana Thompson her third for the first time, with a great effort from their front end players the rink produced a very tight game. After 10 ends Dungannon held a lead of four shots with a score of Dungannon 8 Lurgan 4.

Lurgan fought back taking five out of the next seven ends bringing the score to Dungannon 10 Lurgan 14 going into the final end. Dungannon took an impressive three shots but this was not enough to catch the Lurgan Ladies who won the rink by one shot. Dungannon 13 Lurgan 14

Jennifer MeVeigh and her team got off to a flying start and by the 5th end were leading eight shots to two. Over the next five ends Dungannon took eight shots and by the end of the 10th it was all equal. Over the final eight ends Dungannon just managed to get the closest bowl to the jack obtaining one shot at the final seven ends. The Lurgan team fought hard but could not get that illusive shot next to the jack. Lurgan finished this rink on 11 Dungannon 18.

Eileen Robson and her team took command of their rink from the outset and were well in the lead when it came to the final end with a score of Lurgan 16 Dungannon 10. Although it was clear that Lurgan would win this rink there was more at stake. The overall scores going into this final end were Dungannon 41 Lurgan 41, this end would determine who would take three points for the overall score.

Dungannon had played their final bowl gaining three shots in the head, it was now up to Lurgans’ skip to throw her final bowl, she sent her bowl into the head going between Dungannons’ two bowls sitting on the jack and took the shot.