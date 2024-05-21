Close Irish Intermediate Cup win for Lurgan A

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St. James Gate 68 Lurgan A 74

Buoyed up by their recent away six-point league win at Markethill, Lurgan A headed off to Dublin last Saturday to face Dublin-based St James Gate in the first round of the Irish Intermediate Cup. This proved to be a very tight low scoring game with the visitors turning out winners by six shots.

At the halfway mark Lurgan had built up a comfortable lead of 13 shots and at 15 ends were 12 shots up. Over the next three ends the home side narrowed the deficit to just three shots but seven shots across the green for Lurgan on the 20th end gave them a 10-shot cushion going into the last end.

John Gilliland’s rink had a tough encounter against D Thomas’s home team but stuck to the task to win 16-20; while Sam McCombes and his men, bowling against Kieran Howard’s home rink, won by one shot in a tight finish at 20-21.

Ronan Cregan, ably supported by his rink colleagues, had a confident run facing Derek Quinn’s rink to win 13-16; while Alan Roberts facing Brian Sweeney was unfortunate to lose 19-17.

Overall it was a great narrow margin win by six shots with all the Lurgan bowlers sticking well to the task to ensure a first round win and a draw in the second round away to Randalstown team, Old Bleach B on Saturday, 1st June.