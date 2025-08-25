Close match for Lurgan Ladies in Dungannon

Dungannon 60 (5) Lurgan 58 (1)

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After their successful win against Dungannon last week it was time for the Lurgan Ladies to travel to Dungannon.

On Rink 1 Teri Millar and her team took 9 out of the 18 ends but unfortunately the shots were not there with Dungannon taking 3 out of the first 5 ends and leading by 11 shots to 2. Dungannon continued to dominate and took 5 shots on the 10th. Although Lurgan took five shots on the final end it was not enough and Dungannon held their lead finishing on Lurgan 17 Dungannon 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rink 2 skipped by Angela Thompson did not start so well and Dungannon took 9 out of the first 11 ends. Lurgan rallied to take five shots on the 13th and by the 15th end the scores were Dungannon 14 Lurgan 13.

Tell us your club news.

Going into the final end with only one shot in it and Lurgan’s Sandra Grieve holding shot, Bernie McGleenan came in and nudged her out taking 2 shots with her final bowl and finishing on Dungannon 19 Lurgan 16

Doreen Wheelan and her team were trailing after the 7th end with Dungannon 10 Lurgan 3. However, there was a lot more action for the Lurgan team when they took an impressive 5 shots on the 8th, 6 shots on the 14th and 5 shots on the 16th - A great team effort with Lurgan finishing on 25 against Dungannon’s 18.

Overall it was an extremely tight game up until the last end with all square and only one rink to finish, Lurgan were holding the shot to win when Dungannon edged it out to take the overall score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With neither team going to win the league it was a pleasure to see the camaraderie between these two teams with the final score being Dungannon 60 Lurgan 58.

Next week sees the final league match of the season when Lurgan meet Lisnagarvey on their home green.