Commonwealth Bronze for Minnie Dihmis

Minnie Dihmis (18), from Coleraine, brought back the bronze medal from the Commonwealth Powerlifting Games last week In Sun City, South Africa. She had been selected by the British Powerlifting to represent the Northern Ireland Powerlifting Federation

The 18-year-old from Coleraine, an A-level student at Dalriada Grammar School, finished overall third in the 18-24 year category.

"My journey started when I knew I wanted to become stronger. After a couple of years in the gym, I looked into powerlifting and decided to get coached.From this, I realised how much I enjoyed powerlifting and how it was much more than just another sport.

"I consistently trained and put the effort in.I have broken two Northern Irish records and won gold medals over the few competitions that I have entered. After my success, I was given the opportunity to compete at an international level. Competing at the Commonwealth Games in South Africa was beyond anything that I could imagine."

As well as friends and family who supported Minnie through her "gofundme" campaign, local businesses generously donated smashing her £2500 target- The Belfry Deli. JKC BMW, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, her coach Gary Allen, Evolution Gym and Coleraine Printing Company.