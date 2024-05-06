Comprehensive win for Lurgan’s Senior Team at home to BETS
Last Saturday Lurgan A got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory over BETS. They had 3 rinks up and won the overall score by 36 shots to collect 6 points. This moves them up to third place, 5 points behind league leaders Newcastle.
On Rink 1 John Gilliland got off to his usual fast start and was 17-3 up at the halfway point. However, by the 18th end BETS had clawed their way back to 20-19. The home side managed to hold their nerve to score 5 shots over the remaining 3 ends to win 25-19.
Alan Roberts on Rink 2 with good support from his colleagues kept his unbeaten run going with an easy 31-10 win against the experienced P Canning.
The closest game of the day was on Rink 3 where Sam McCombes was up against Alan Neill. At 16 ends the 2 sides could not be separated at 10-10. Unfortunately for Lurgan it was the BETS four who played the better bowls over the closing ends to rack up 6 shots to Lurgan’s 2 leaving the final score 12-19.
Finally, on the end rink the Lurgan four skipped Ronan Cregan were in top form with the front end peppering the jack from the start. At 10 ends the home were 26-1 up with a count of 7 being scored on the 6th end. The BETS rink made a game of it over the second half but the result was never in doubt with Lurgan winning 31-15.
With an Open Day taking place on Saturday afternoon at the Lurgan Green Lurgan A’s next league match is away to Markethill on Tuesday night week when they hope to come home with another good win.