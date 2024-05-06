Comprehensive win for Lurgan’s Senior Team at home to BETS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday Lurgan A got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory over BETS. They had 3 rinks up and won the overall score by 36 shots to collect 6 points. This moves them up to third place, 5 points behind league leaders Newcastle.

On Rink 1 John Gilliland got off to his usual fast start and was 17-3 up at the halfway point. However, by the 18th end BETS had clawed their way back to 20-19. The home side managed to hold their nerve to score 5 shots over the remaining 3 ends to win 25-19.

Alan Roberts on Rink 2 with good support from his colleagues kept his unbeaten run going with an easy 31-10 win against the experienced P Canning.

The closest game of the day was on Rink 3 where Sam McCombes was up against Alan Neill. At 16 ends the 2 sides could not be separated at 10-10. Unfortunately for Lurgan it was the BETS four who played the better bowls over the closing ends to rack up 6 shots to Lurgan’s 2 leaving the final score 12-19.

Finally, on the end rink the Lurgan four skipped Ronan Cregan were in top form with the front end peppering the jack from the start. At 10 ends the home were 26-1 up with a count of 7 being scored on the 6th end. The BETS rink made a game of it over the second half but the result was never in doubt with Lurgan winning 31-15.