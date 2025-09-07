Controversial decision crosses the line

Referee Declan Hassan and assistant referee John Doherty were at the centre of a controversial decision at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon that caused outrage amongst the Portadown players, management and supporters. It was a decision which ultimately proved to be a turning point in what up to that point had been a close affair between the sides.

With the visitors trailing 1-0, Matthew Fitzpatrick raced onto a Kirk Millar cross to slide the ball goalwards from close range. Ports goalkeeper Aaron McCarey got down superbly to claw away the goal-bound effort before pouncing on the loose ball to prevent it crossing the line in the ensuing goal mouth scramble.

Fitzpatrick looked frustrated that his effort had been stopped before it crossed the line, but assistant referee Doherty flagged to indicate a goal.

Ports boss Niall Currie that poor decision was the killer blow for his team: “It was the pin in the ballon moment because we were really good up to that point. We were carrying a threat, and we had a wonderful shape about us”.

Linfield were awarded a goal despite the fact that the ball did not cross the goal line

The sides had gone in level at the interval and for Ports assistant boss Clifford Adams the game plan was playing out exactly as intended: “First half we did what we set up to do. We worked all week very hard on trying to stop Linfield playing, and I thought we did that superbly well and probably frustrated them a lot”.

Portadown had limited the home side to a couple of long-range efforts in the first half and a Kirk Millar corner kick which bounced on top of the crossbar. It took Linfield just eight minutes after the interval to break the deadlock. Sean Brown sent over an excellent cross from the right and Samuel Taylor, unmarked at the back post drilled the ball home.

The Ports responded to that set back with a couple of excellent chance which perhaps they should have done better with. James Teelan split the blues defence and raced into the opposition box but his shot was easily dealt with by Johns. Teelan then turned provider setting up Obhakhan, and the big striker did what he does best holding off his marker and crossing for Fyfe, but his shot was blocked, and McCullough scooped the rebound high over the crossbar.

Then came that controversial incident that knocked the stuffing out of the visitors, but they continued to create chances in their opponent’s half. Eamon Fyfe crossed the ball into the six yard box and with Teelan waiting to pounce Taylor slide in to intercept but the ball struck his outstretched arm amid claims for a penalty, but referee Hassan waved away the appeals.

Portadown manager Niall Currie was left hugely frustrated by Declan Hassan’s award of a second goal to Linfield

The points were secured for the Blues thirteen minutes from time when Offord shrugged of the attentions of Altintop before cutting inside his marker and squaring for Fitzpatrick to hammer home the third goal.

On a positive note for Niall Currie, he was able to game some late game time to Rabbi Minzamba and Rayhaan Tulloch as they continue their return from injury.

Clifford Adams provided an update on the status of Josh Ukek and Shay McCartan: “Josh sprained his ankle so he was told 2-4 weeks, so that’s where that’s at, but sprained ankles it might be a week sooner, it might be a week later. Shay was absolutely flying getting really fit and then we gave him twenty five minutes the other week and he took a wee knock on it and has had a reaction to it, so we have sent him for a scan.

Linfield manager David Healy admitted the decision by Declan Hassan was the wrong one and turned the tide in his side’s favour.

“The decision probably gave us a cushion that they were never going to bridge. I get their frustration. I get the goalkeeper’s frustration and the players.”

Niall Currie spoke with the officials after the game: “They realise they have made a huge huge mistake. It was a game changer. That decision took the game away from us””

Linfield: Johns, East, Shields, Millar(Allen), McClean(McKee), Offord, Hall, Brown, Baird(Archer), Fitzpatrick(Yates),Taylor(Morrison), unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe

Portadown: McCarey,Rea(Tulloch), Altintop, MacKinnon, Chapman, Wylie, McCullough, Fyfe(Gibson), Teelan, Obhakhan(Minzamba), Thompson(Wilson). Unused subs: Moore, Isamala, Mayse.