Cork's Riordan wins at Tullyroan Oval

County Cork driver Jeff Riordan drove superbly to win the National Hot Rods final at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday evening. On a night of red hot action on track, Portadown’s Wayne Woolsey won the coveted Lee Cherry Memorial Trophy for 2.0 hot Rods and Birches star Steven Haugh took the Moffett Shield for Superstox.

An excellent entry of seventeen National Hot Rods came under starters orders for the third round of World Series NI. The opening heat fell to Mark Heatrick in his stunning Fiesta, with Jeff Riordan impressing in second from the red grade. Heat two saw an early caution which brought the new-style NASCAR restart into play, with Adam Maxwell benefitting most to swoop ahead to the win, with Riordan again in second and Derek Martin third.

Heatrick set the pace once the final had settled down, but it was no surprise when he soon had his mirrors full of Riordan’s Lotus. Jeff wasted no time in sweeping right around the outside to take a commanding win, his second in a row in the series. Shane Murray came through for second spot ahead of Maxwell, Heatrick and Nigel McCauley.

The 2.0 Hot Rods were racing for the coveted Lee Cherry Memorial Trophy, held annually in memory of the popular former racer. Wayne Woolsey took the opening heat win having found a gap under World and National Champion Adam Heatrick into turn one late on. Jordan Rochford and Drew McKeown filled the places. Heat two saw a tense battle for the lead, with the returning Adam Best taking the win having held off a stiff challenge from Irish Champion Conor Hughes.

The headlining National Hot Rods formula saw victory go to Cork's Jeff Riordan at Tullyroan

Woolsey and Hughes shared the front row for the final, for the stunning Lee Cherry Memorial Trophy. Woolsey ran deep into the first bend, enticing McKeown up the inside of the front row duo. With all three vying for the same piece of real-estate down the back straight something had to give, the ensuing melee seeing Woolsey move ahead into the lead. He kept the gap all the way to the chequered flag to take the title, ahead of Hughes, Rochford and Allen Cherry.

The Superstox racing for the Moffett Shield got off to a great start with a popular win for Brian Lammey in the opening heat that almost brought the house down. It was Brian’s first ever win, and he received a great reception from the crowd for his efforts. Steven Haugh took second ahead of Jamie McCann, before Dean Catherwood staved off a last bend attack from Haugh to hang on for the second heat win in a tremendous finish.Haugh was dominant in the Moffett Shield final from pole position, stretching clear to take the win over McCann and Catherwood, with Gerard Hartley receiving the best white/yellow grade award.

The next race meeting at Tullyroan Oval is on Saturday August 31st with a 6.30pm start time. The National Hot Rods once again headline in the fourth round of World Series NI, alongside Superstox, Lightning Rods, Stock Rods and the Ninja Karts 2024 Golden Helmet.