Current and former players from Templepatrick Cricket Club gathered at The Cloughan in Ballyclare on Saturday to recognise the dedicated service provided by club president, Arthur Bowron.

Mr Bowron, who recently turned 80, was a founding member of the club back in 1969.

He has fulfilled all roles associated with the club and still continues to do as much as he can, serving as president and groundsman for the past 30 years since the club moved to Ballyclare.

Current and former Templepatrick Cricket Club players pictured with Arthur Bowron on Saturday, August 17. (Pic: Love Ballyclare).

Approximately 80 current and past players attended the President’s Tea at the Doagh Road venue along with club supporters.

Arthur was presented with a signed Ireland Test match shirt and a letter from Cricket Ireland acknowledging his work with the club and dedication to local cricket over the past 55 years.

Meanwhile, the club’s First XI had a convincing victory over Drumaness Super Kings Cricket Club on Saturday, before a 30-run win away to Laurelvale on Sunday, all but securing promotion to the premier league next season.