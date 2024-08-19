Club honours long-serving president
Mr Bowron, who recently turned 80, was a founding member of the club back in 1969.
He has fulfilled all roles associated with the club and still continues to do as much as he can, serving as president and groundsman for the past 30 years since the club moved to Ballyclare.
Approximately 80 current and past players attended the President’s Tea at the Doagh Road venue along with club supporters.
Arthur was presented with a signed Ireland Test match shirt and a letter from Cricket Ireland acknowledging his work with the club and dedication to local cricket over the past 55 years.
Meanwhile, the club’s First XI had a convincing victory over Drumaness Super Kings Cricket Club on Saturday, before a 30-run win away to Laurelvale on Sunday, all but securing promotion to the premier league next season.