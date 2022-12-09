Carrickfergus Cricket Club is pleased to announce the signings of new South African professional,Titans all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem (25) and the highly-rated Irish-qualified Western Australian batsman Jake Egan (19) for the 2023 season.

Commenting on the appointments, a spokesperson for the Middle Road-based club said: “Dayyaan Galiem, was a schoolboy star who represented South Africa Under 19’s at the age of just 16 and went on to play in the 2016 U19 World Cup.

“He made his debut for Western Province the same year and also represented SA Universities and SA Emerging players.

“He joined the Titans franchise in 2019 and has become one of the most consistent performers in South African franchise cricket.

Dayyaan Galiem.

“Galiem is a genuine all-rounder, a right-handed top order batsman who has scored 1,684 first class runs at 33.01 and a high-quality right arm fast medium bowler with 108 first class wickets at 29.12 to his credit.”

The spokesperson added: “Jake Egan is a top order batsman and handy off spinner, who has now established himself in Perth first Grade cricket, representing the University club in the WACA Premier competition.

“He has the power to dominate an attack and the patience to bat long innings depending on the situation. He has recently made his best first Grade score of 89* and has best bowling figures of 4 for 27.”

The east Antrim club has also announced the appointment of Stephen Smyth to the new role of Director of Cricket.

Jake Egan.

A Former Irish international, Smyth has vast experience in the coaching and development of players at all levels and will be working with the professional, coaches and captains to deliver an effective structured coaching programme for all players in the club.

He will also act as team manager for the 1 st XI and will be working to develop links with local secondary schools and to develop women’s cricket at the club.

Captain CJ van der Walt said: “I am very pleased that the club has been able make these two quality signings and really look forward to welcoming Dayyaan and Jake next season. We are also delighted that Stephen will shortly be joining us as Director of Cricket.

Stephen Smyth.