Derriaghy Cricket Club announce a new sponorship deal

Gerard Marley, managing director of QuoPro, recently visited the club and is pictured here with 1st XI vice captain, Mark Stinson.

During his visit Gerard commented: “The QuoPro team and I are really pleased to become the main sponsor of the Derriaghy, and hopefully help build on the club’s achievements and momentum of last season.

“Business and sport have always played a huge part in growing together and we’re excited to see how the next few years develop and are very proud to provide the support for the success the club deserves”.

About QuoPro, Gerard added: “As well as specialising in traditional recruitment methods, QuoPro platform local professionals for local business.

“We want employers and candidates alike to have the greatest access to each other and ensure future success in whichever environment possible.”

Derriaghy Cricket Club would like to place on record their enormous thank you to Gerard and QuoPro following their support for the club.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We hope that our partnership will be long lasting and ultimately successful.