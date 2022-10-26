The award winners on the night were Players’ Player of the Year - Chris Taylor, Most Improved Player of the Year - Aaron McCrea, Young Player of the Year – David Kane.

Senior team awards, 1st XI Bowler of the Year - John Busby / Chris Taylor, 1st XI Batter of the Year – Ross Bryans, 1st XI Captain’s Player of the Year – Ross Bryans, 2nd XI Bowler of the Year - Calvin Purse, 2nd XI Batter of the Year - Artie Campbell, 2nd XI Captain’s Player of the Year - Ben Lowry, 3rd XI Bowler of the Year - Luke Miller, 3rd XI Batter of the Year - Luke Jenkins, Captain’s Player of the Year - Jack Smyth, 4th XI Bowler of the Year - Matthew Hamilton, 4th XI Batter of the Year - Luke Jenkins and 4th XI Captain’s Player of the Year - Neil McCall.

Youth team awards, U15 Bowler of the Year – Jude Wilson, U15 Batter of the Year – Ed Thomas, U13 Bowler of the Year - Jude Semple, U13 Batter of the Year - Jack Smyth and U11 Player of the Year - Fintan McCarthy.

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare-based club said: “It was a fantastic celebration of individual and team success, as well as an opportunity to reflect on the continuing growth of the club and thank all those who contribute to the ongoing success of TCC, both on and off the field.

"Congratulations were expressed to TCC Under 13s (winners of the Premier League Cup), the Under 17s (Premier League Cup runners-up), and all those who earned representative honours during the 2022 season NCU/Ireland/Schools U17 – David Kane, NCU U15 Girls - Sophie Montgomery, Lea Matthews, NCU U13 - Jack Smyth, Jack Morrow and NCU U11 - Fintan McCarthy (also award for five wkts for 10 for NCU).

“A huge thank you to all our generous sponsors and all the parents, supporters, coaches, grounds volunteers, committee members and everyone who contributed to making the 2022 season a success.

"We look forward to continuing our pursuit of growth and improvement in the months ahead, and another successful season in 2023.”

Undefined: readMore

1. INNT-03-11-22-rohit christian-NIRupload.jpg Rohit Christian received an award for his 'outstanding' bowling performance against Muckamore. Photo: con Photo Sales

2. INNT-03-11-22-artie campbell and ben lowry-NIRupload.jpg Artie Campbell and Ben Lowry. Photo: con Photo Sales

3. INNT-03-11-22-chris taylor and aaron mccrea-NIRupload.jpg Chris Taylor and Aaron McCrea. Photo: con Photo Sales

4. INNT-03-11-22-ross bryans chris taylor john bisby-NIRupload.jpg Ross Bryans, Chris Taylor and John Busby. Photo: con Photo Sales