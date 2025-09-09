Maghera CC 1st XI secure league and cup double with promotion into league 1

Just two weeks after Maghera 1st XI made history by winning the club's first cup competition, they went on the hunt for more silverware at the weekend.

This time, a league title was up for grabs and the opponent was Eglinton. After losing three of the first four games this season, the prospect of league success was rather bleak at the start of summer, but a remarkable run of form put Maghera on the cusp of glory once more. Top of the table with one to play - a victory would ensure another trophy was making its way down the Glenshane Road on Saturday evening.

There were three changes from the team which took the field in the cup final. In came Graham Love, Liam O'Hagan and Muhammad Zeeshan - three men who have served the team well when called upon throughout the campaign. Captain Alfie Stewart won the toss and opted to field. A policy that has served him well this season with a variety of consistent bowling options at his disposal.

The decision brought instant success with Eglinton losing two wickets in the first six overs. Scoring runs was proving to be extremely difficult, such was the accuracy of Maghera's bowling. Indeed, Surya Amaravadi produced remarkable figures in his eight over spell, taking two wickets for just ten runs. When his work was done, Benji Cathcart continued in the same fashion and picked up three wickets of his own. Stephen Nelis, the Eglinton captain, did offer some resistance in scoring 33 runs for the beleaguered hosts but his stumps were eventually sent flying by Anu Sanjeewa. Eglinton could only muster a total of 117 in their forty overs, managing just six boundaries in the process. An outstanding effort by the Maghera bowling unit.

With a low target to chase, success was now within touching distance. However, the sport of cricket has taught us time and time again that those low chases often prove to be the most challenging. As it turned out, there was to be no such challenge, with Maghera comfortably winning by nine wickets. Sanjeewa hit a quickfire 25, Aaron Stewart steadily accumulated at the other end (34 not out) and Matthew Caulfield (52 not out) hit the winning runs with plenty of time to spare. It was apt that Caulfield should be the one to take Maghera to victory, with him being the league's highest scoring batsman by a distance.

Cue the celebrations. When the ball crossed the boundary for the final time, a loud roar went up and the rest of the team joined Stewart and Caulfield in the middle to enjoy the moment together. The trophy was presented, the pictures were taken and there was great joy and satisfaction in the changing room for a job well done. What a season. What a club. The journey continues next year.

Captain Alfie Stewart added: “Our cricket season has drawn to a close, and what a productive and successful season it has been.

“Two trophies sit proudly in the cabinet as the First Eleven won a historic double, further enhancing the club’s reputation across the cricketing fraternity in the country.”