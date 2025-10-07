Pictures from Maghera Cricket Club's awards night celebrating a remarkable season for the teams

This was another occasion to celebrate the remarkable season had by all MCC teams this year including the 3rd XI playing and winning their first games, the 2nd XI taking the league down to the final game day, the Women playing and winning their first ever competitive match and of course our 1st XI securing a famous league and cup double.
Congratulations to all the award winners last night, awards winners included as follows:
1st Player of the Year - Matthew Caulfield
1st Bowler of the Year - Benji Cathcart
1st Batter of the Year - Matthew Caulfield
Women’s Player of the Year - Cara Suiter
Women’s Bowler of the Year - Sarah Marshall
Women's Batter of the Year -Cara Suiter
2nds Player of the Year - Jamie Reid
2nds Bowler of the Year - Greame Stevenson
2nds Batter of the Year - Jamie Reid
3rds Player of the Year - Kenny Irvine
3rds Bowler of the Year - Simon Alleyne
3rds Batter of the Year - Julian Haddock
Young Player of the Year - Christo Tom
U15 Player of the Year - Rory Irvine
U15 Bowler of the Year - Rory Irvine
U15 Batter of the Year - Caleb Caskey
Champagne Moment of the Year- 1st XI League & Cup Double
1st XI Duck of the Year - Suyra Amaravadi
Well done to all and a big thank you to Kerri and Graham Love for all the work in organising the event on Saturday night.