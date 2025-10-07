Alfie Stewart presenting the Player of the Year award.placeholder image
Alfie Stewart presenting the Player of the Year award.

Pictures from Maghera Cricket Club's awards night celebrating a remarkable season for the teams

By Sports reporter
Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
Maghera Cricket Club held their annual awards dinner at The Terrace Hotel Magherafelt at the weekend.

This was another occasion to celebrate the remarkable season had by all MCC teams this year including the 3rd XI playing and winning their first games, the 2nd XI taking the league down to the final game day, the Women playing and winning their first ever competitive match and of course our 1st XI securing a famous league and cup double.

Congratulations to all the award winners last night, awards winners included as follows:

1st Player of the Year - Matthew Caulfield

1st Bowler of the Year - Benji Cathcart

1st Batter of the Year - Matthew Caulfield

Women’s Player of the Year - Cara Suiter

Women’s Bowler of the Year - Sarah Marshall

Women's Batter of the Year -Cara Suiter

2nds Player of the Year - Jamie Reid

2nds Bowler of the Year - Greame Stevenson

2nds Batter of the Year - Jamie Reid

3rds Player of the Year - Kenny Irvine

3rds Bowler of the Year - Simon Alleyne

3rds Batter of the Year - Julian Haddock

Young Player of the Year - Christo Tom

U15 Player of the Year - Rory Irvine

U15 Bowler of the Year - Rory Irvine

U15 Batter of the Year - Caleb Caskey

Champagne Moment of the Year- 1st XI League & Cup Double

1st XI Duck of the Year - Suyra Amaravadi

Well done to all and a big thank you to Kerri and Graham Love for all the work in organising the event on Saturday night.

Enjoying Maghera Cricket Club's awards night.



Enjoying Maghera Cricket Club's awards night. Photo: Supplied

Picking up an award on Saturday night.



Picking up an award on Saturday night. Photo: Supplied

Pictured at Maghera Cricket Club's awards night.



Pictured at Maghera Cricket Club's awards night. Photo: Supplied

Maghera Cricket Club celebrated a remarkable season.



Maghera Cricket Club celebrated a remarkable season. Photo: Supplied


