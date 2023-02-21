Templepatrick Cricket Club has announced the appointment of Chris Taylor to a significant new position within the south Antrim club’s coaching team.

Chris, who is an ECB Level 3 qualified coach and currently undertaking his Level 4 qualification, will take on the role of TCC Director of Performance Pathways, Coaching and Coach Development.

He will work alongside the club’s Development Officer, Andy McCrea, to further enhance the Ballyclare-based club’s cricket coaching programmes, helping to develop the next generation of players and coaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having spent much of his adult life working in sports coaching in North-West England, Chris moved to the town with his wife Ashley, who is originally from the area, in 2021 and joined TCC as a player and coach.

Chris Taylor joined the club as a player and coach in 2021.

He explained: “My philosophy will be built around participation, performance and personal development.

“In terms of participation, the club has one of the largest youth sections anywhere in Ireland. The aim is to continue growing the youth section, creating even more quality opportunities for five-18 year olds, including specific programmes aimed at increasing participation among women and girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want to further enhance the performance of our players through the Templepatrick pathway into our senior ranks, particularly at first team level and representing the NCU.

“Personal development will also be a key focus. Templepatrick CC has 32 qualified coaches at various levels who are all active and contributing and they are regularly looking to improve themselves and the players they coach. The newer coaches, in conjunction with the more experienced coaches, will create and provide opportunities to educate and assist around leadership, upskilling, knowledge and other key factors contributing to the progressive, innovative and inspiring cricketing environment at The Cloughan.”

TCC Cricket Development Officer Andy McCrea commented: “Over the years we’ve created an excellent coaching ethos and the appointment of Chris to this new role is really the next layer in the culture we are creating and to have TCC set the standard for coaching and player development.

“Chris comes to this role with a fresh pair of eyes and fresh energy, and I’m sure his experience and enthusiasm will inject new impetus into all the good work we already do and will oversee and help further develop our coaching and player pathway from grassroots right the way up to senior level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With Eugene Moleon returning as senior coach and also working at various levels within the club, we’re delighted with the high quality coaching team we have in place and are excited about how we’re growing the club in the right sustainable way.”

TCC Chairman Colin Morrow added: “We have a superb setup which offers top quality coaching to children, young people and adults, but with Chris on board I’m confident we can build on and expand the programmes we offer, within the club and in schools.

“One of our main objectives at senior level is to build large, driven squads with healthy competition for places. This will take a steady supply of quality youth players coming through and Chris will play a key role in this - moulding players and shaping and strengthening teams.”

Advertisement

Advertisement