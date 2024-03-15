Cubs and Galacticos peak in time for international duties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The QE2 CUBS match started with a tactical frame with Riley Patterson over coming AJ. Second frame saw McKillop take out a good finish. Kyzler Todd would pinch a frame then Jack Carson went in off for a break and dish 2-2 cubs took the last 3 frames to lead 5-2 at the break. Second session would start off well for Cubs with a dish from Rhys McLaughlin with his second on the night and then the next 2 frames would be shared at 7-3 and Andrew made it 7-4 but cubs won the last 3 frames to close out the match 10-4 star players on the night Riley Patterson 3/3 and Rhys McLaughlin 3/3.

Greenisland Galacticos can almost taste second spot as the season gets down to the business end and the perennial bridesmaids were in the mood to consolidate their league position as they entertained the Bay City Bowlers. The home team raced to a flattering 12-0 lead very quickly, capitalising on almost every visit awarded to them. Hat tricks for Gary Wallace and Roger Smyth along with braces for Neil McFaul, Paul 'Old Man' Harris and Derek Whiteside gave the Greenisland men an unassailable lead with some pinpoint finishing. The visitors rallied late on and Ryan James-Ward and Ian McMillan took the last two frames but it was too little too late for the Carrick men who found their hosts in good form.

Rab & Big Ts Rockets hosted Scorpions. Scorpions started well with Lee McIlreevy and Paul Kerr taking the first two frames. Buff managed to pull one back for the Rockets, only for Lee and Darren to increase the gap to 4-1 to the visitors. The Rockets fought back though with two good wins, Bull and Davy with wins against Paul and Chris, resulting in a respectable 4-3 score line with the visitors having a slight advantage.

Northern Ireland International Pool Players From Cubs Pool Team

The Scorpions came out swinging in the second half, with each of the five men recording wins in the first five frames, 9-3 Scorpions, taking the opportunity for a bonus point off the table for the Rockets. The last two frames went to the Rockets with wins from Rab and Buff, to finish the match 9-5 to Scorpions. After a valiant effort from the Rockets in the first half, the Scorpions were just too good in the second half and got their well deserved win. Man of the match - Lee McIlreevy with a good hat trick.

The Colts travelled to Whitehead Rangers to play The Spartans who started strongly with wins for Mark Millar, Paddy Graham, Billy Pawson and a brace from Robert Hawkins. A break and finish from captain Trevor Whiteside and a reverse clearance from Mark Millar saw the Spartans complete a first half whitewash. The Colts didn't let the score line discourage them and produced a spirited second half performance, winning it by 4 frames to 3. Harry Warwick rolled back the years and won 2 of the frames which included a reverse clearance from a dry break. Other point scorers for the Colts were Aaron Watters and Joe Patton. A 10-4 victory for the Spartans on the night keeps them 3rd in the league table with plenty of points still to play for.

The Trojans Ricky Moulds took the first frame against Tigers’ Tom McGurk and Aaron Farr doubled the lead beating John Fulton.Tigers' Steven Simpson beat Andy Quinn to reduce the deficit to 2-1, however another two for Trojans with Stephen Hamilton beating Davy Montgomery and Stephen McLaughlin beating Johnny Eccles. Trojans led 4-1 at this stage.

Scott Pettigrew beat Girvan Fleming and then a break and dish for Tom McGurk over Aaron Farr left the score at 4-3 at half time.The second half began similar to the first half, wins for Andy Quinn and Ricky Moulds over Steven Simpson and John Fulton made the score 6-3 to the Trojans.

Tom McGurk reduced the gap to two frames with a good clearance to beat Stephen Hamilton, but Aaron Farr restored the 3 frame advantage with a win over Scott Pettigrew to put the Trojans on the hill at 7-4. Controversy in the next frame where the departed Ricky Moulds had been listed to play Johnny Eccles! - the frame handed to the Tigers by default. Could the hosts win the last 2 frames to secure a draw?

This hope was short-lived with a fine clearance by Stephen McLaughlin over Davy Montgomery to give the Trojans the victory.The evening rounded off with a fine win for Steven Simpson over Girvan Fleming to at least give the Tigers a losing bonus point. Result 8-6 to the Trojans, but as always a great nights craic down at the Times Bar.

The Railway Blues welcomed the Rockets To Be to the Railway on Tuesday night. Ryan Stewart put them 1-0 but the score was quickly levelled by Stevie Campbell. The Blues then found a bit of rhythm winning the next three, Darren Hill, Graham Cahoon and Robin Kerr with the wins. Mark Porter pulled one back before Sammy Duff made it 5-2 at the break.

Craig Laughlin put the blues 6-2 up just after the break. The Rockets weren't going to lie down though, winning three consecutive frames, Stevie Campbell, Derek Chapman and Mark Porter with the wins. Ryan Stewart then made it 7-5 to the blues but John Rainey won the 13th frame taking the game to a decider. Craig Laughlin held his nerve to put the Blues over then line in a close final frame. 8-6 to the Railway Blues.