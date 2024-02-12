Cubs get a Scorpions sting in the tail end of cracking match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Wilson began the match with intent. A thunderous break from Big Bertha saw five balls off the break and a convincing victory followed. Paul Kerr made it 2 nil to Scorpions.

The Cubs rallied with 4 on the trot from Rhys McGlaughlin, Jude Dalrymple, Jack Carson and Joel Quinn. Paul Kerr took the last frame of the first set to stay within touching distance at 4-3. The second half began again with Scorpions taking the first two frames through Chris Carson and Michael Wilson before the cubs hit back once more. Jack Carson and Jude Dalrymple put the Cubs 6-5 ahead with some composed finishing. In the longest frame of the night Gerard Heaney had the upper hand before the patience and experience of Paul Kerr saw him level the scores again at 6-6. Darren Haddock took out a pressure finish to put the Scorpions on the hill and Michael Wilson broke the final frame again potting 5 yellows and soon claiming a tight victory. Final Score Cubs 6 Scorpions 8. MVP’s were Michael Wilson and Paul Kerr 3/3.

The Carrickfergus Bowling Club played host to a match between the Bay City Bowlers and Rab and Big T's Rockets. The evening began favourably for the visiting team as Stephen Herron dominated, preventing Ian Riley from getting a shot on the table and securing a well-deserved win. Although the Bowlers managed to win the next game, Herron's return to the table showcased his class and precision once again. Despite some closer matches, the visitors led 6-1 at the break. The Bowlers rallied after the interval, scoring two wins, but their momentum was short-lived as the visitors ultimately triumphed 11-3. Congratulations to Rab, Tristan and the Rockets and best wishes for their upcoming games.

League Table week 12.

The Railway Blues got off to a flyer start taking the first game of the evening before Colt's Joe Patton evened things up in the second frame.The Blues continued by winning the next three until Colt Vice Captain applied the brakes briefly by winning the first halves sixth frame prior to Railway Blue Sammy Duff claiming the final frame of the first half seeing the Railway Men in a strong 5 - 2 position going into the interval.

Patton once again entered the signal box to switch the tracks in favour of the Colts with a win leading to the Colts steaming ahead, taking the next 5 frames in a row, with Beckinsale securing at least a draw for his team winning the evenings twelfth frame. Duff stoked the fire for the Railway men once again with a thirteenth frame win ensuring the evening came to the end of the line in nail biting fashion resulting with it must be said a fair seven each draw. Never was the saying a game of two halves more appropriate.

In other matches:

Spartans took the points over their derby pals Trojans 5-9.

Rockets To Be went down 4-10 to Q-Club.

Galacticos had a 10 -4 victory over Times Bar Tigers

Reigning 3 a sides champions, Scorpions Daddies reached the last four defeating BMT in their postponed match.

Paul Kerr, Darren Whiteside and Chris Carson took the first 3 frames. Paul Kerr put the Daddies on the hill before Andy Arbuthnot took out a nice finish to keep the BMT’s hopes alive. Chris Carson extinguished those hopes and sent the Daddies into the next round with some crispy potting.