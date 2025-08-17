Cup joy for Ports bowlers

On Monday Portadown Vets travelled to Banbridge Black in the quarter-finals of the Northern Ireland Veterans Division 4 Knockout Cup. Following their win against League winners Esplanade in the last round the team was in confident mood. The two Portadown teams for this crucial semi-final were skipped by Billy Martin and Sid Hazley.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sid Hazley’s rink of Philip Prescott, Derek Beattie and Jim Fitzsimmons found themselves in a tight match throughout with both teams taking and losing the lead on numerous occasions throughout the tie. However, it was the Portadown team who were able to pull out the scores when needed in the final ends to win the match by 4 shots.

In the other match experience of Billy Martin’s rink of Kenny Lamond, Noel Quinn and Eddie Bowles had it slightly easier. They moved ahead from the start, staying in front of the Banbridge rink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the match was not all plain sailing and wasn’t without a scare or two in the middle of the match. Banbridge did start to comeback during the halfway stage of the match. Portadown then up their concentration to finally see out the match with a winning score of 9 shots. Total score of the match Banbridge Black 25, Portadown 38.

Billy help team to semi final win

Portadown Ladies began their Cup journey during the week in the NIWBA Championships, hoping to secure some silverware with three representatives across five cup disciplines. In the Senior Fours, Louise, Valerie, Joanie, and Bernie faced a strong Markethill team,. During a closely fought encounter Portadown narrowly lost with a score of 17-14.

With one final lost it was the Portadown Four in the NIWBA Fours to make amends. Sandra, Lorraine, Zoe, and Beth went in to their Final with confidence and showcased some impressive teamwork against Markethill. With some excellent team bowling throughout their match they finished winners with an outstanding score of 15-7 to bring the trophy back to Portadown. The Portadown fours are now eagerly awaiting the draw for the Irish finals, set to take place in Lurgan from Friday, the 29th, to Sunday, the 31st.

Next up for the Portadown Ladies was the NIWBA Triples Trophy. The team of Louise, Lorraine, and Sandra found themselves up against a strong Lurgan team. This game was close throughout and no more so than in the final end. With score neck and neck it all came down to a measure in the final end. The winner of this super match came down to millimetres of a pair of measuring callipers. Unfortunately, the Portadown team was edged out by the closest of a measure, and the triple final went to Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the NIWBA League later in the week it was better fortune for the Ladies against Hollywood. The three rinks led by Beth, Zoe and Sandra played a hard fought match with Beth winning their rink by 1 score of 13 to 12 , Zoe getting a draw in hers of 14 each and Sandra’s rink winning 20 to 15. Fortunately, they finished strong, securing 5.5 points. As they head into the final two games of the season, the ladies need just five more points to clinch the NIWBA Senior League title for another year.

Ladies Four win NIWBA Fours Trophy

Portadown Men were at home on Saturday against near neighbours Lurgan B. Expectations were high among the team hoping to keep up their push for a top four finish in the league. That fourth place would be required to stay in a new rearranged Division 3 . This because of the restructuring of leagues for next season. The Portadown teams were skipped by Billy Martin, Noel Orr, Eric McCartney and Sid Hazley.

They all got off to a steady start, but it was the teams led by Martin and Orr who started the strongest pulling away early on. The other two had much tighter starts and It was their skips led by Eric McCartney and Sid Hazley who kept the team focused. This allowed them to stay in touch in their matches for during the match.

Noel Orr’s team continued to pull away and build up a 30-point lead, Billy Martin’s team stumbled slightly in the middle but finished off well in the end. Sid Hazley’s team made a concerted push and finished strongly to take their rink, but unfortunately no matter how hard they tried Eric McCartney’s rink found themselves against a rink more consistent than them and they lost the last few ends. Overall it was another great win by the Portadown Bowling beating Lurgan B 90 to 47 and lifting 6 points in the league.