Currie gives Ports Injury Update

It was the old story of good news and bad news as Niall Currie provided an update on his squad ahead of the visit to The Oval on Saturday. Eoghan McCawl looks set to return to the squad but the prognosis on Luke Wilson is grim for the young Ports star.

Speaking to Ports TV after the draw with Carrick Rangers Currie was delighted to see some light at the end of the tunnel for McCawl, “It’s good news, he came through his final sessions with Cameron on Thursday night and joined in with warm-up today. We will see him at training on Tuesday night and we have really missed him. Hopefully, he will be available to play some part against Glentoran.”The news about the injury picked up by Luke Wilson at Ballymena is not good, “It’s really, really disappointing , it’s extremely doubtful we will have Luke the rest of the season. He’s got a tear in his cartilage, so we have him booked in immediately to have surgery, that’s brilliant from the club but unfortunately there is a 3–6-month rehab after the surgery. I would say we will be lucky to see him in a Portadown shirt the rest of the season. We will always keep our fingers crossed and hope that Cameron can maybe turn that into fourmonths. It’s a huge blow for us, he’s a character and has been superb this season along with the rest of the lads.”It is another huge setback for Luke, following on from a cruciate ligament injury in 2021 which kept him sidelined for sixteen months, at a time when he was being touted for a cross-channel move. Meanwhile Niall Currie is delighted to have Aaron Traynor and Jamie McDonagh both available for selection after injuries had curtailed their appearances this season. With Ryan Mayse back from a one game suspension the manager’s headaches are of the good kind as he looks ahead to another difficult game at The Oval.