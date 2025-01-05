Currie provides Ports transfer update

With the January transfer window in full flow, Portadown manager Niall Currie has provided an update on the comings and goings at Shamrock Park. The arrival of James Teelan, Rabby Minzamba and Jordan Williamson has prompted a reshuffle in the Ports squad and as a result Jamie Ray, Jamie McDonagh and Jack Henderson have been placed on the transfer list.

The signing of former Ballymena United and Crusaders goalkeeper sees Jamie Ray surplus to requirements with Currie explaining, “Jamie Ray is a great young man with all his football ahead of him, but when a keeper like Jordan Williamson becomes available, I feel we a duty to continue to develop and strengthen the squad. I want all players fighting to stay in the team and performing at their very best and I feel getting Jordan makes that happen.“We have the best keeper in the league and now have a top-drawer keeper in to challenge him and drive standards.”An injury picked up at the start of the season has seen Jamie McDonagh make just a handful of appearances, and the Ports gaffer had a difficult decision to make, “In regard to Jamie McDonagh, we had such high hopes for him, but there comes a time when we must look out for the player also. “It’s best Jamie goes and plays regularly to get his career back going again, which we thought would be here but with a few injuries this has hampered him and us a lot, but he’s now injury free and we agree he just needs to play regularly now”The most difficult decision was that around Jack Henderson, and one which drew a lot of comment on social media, “Finally on Jack Henderson, personally this is a hard one for me. A wonderful young man who came here last season and made a huge impact in our success. Unfortunately, he’s only played 281 minutes this season so far and he’s an ambitious young man.“The easy decision is to keep Jack, but we both know he will become even more frustrated as he wants to play, so I reluctantly agree with Him and wish him the very very best.”Meanwhile on the loan front Liam Mullan has been recalled by his parent club Derry City, whilst defender Jack Duncan returns to Shamrock Park after his spell with Dundela. It is expected that Currie will add one or two more to his squad before the close of the transfer window